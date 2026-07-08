Grays Harbor Raceway presents Candy Dash and $5 tickets Saturday

Shane Kerrigan sings his version of “Proud to be an American” after winning in the Super Stocks on America’s 250th weekend.

Last Friday night’s Modifieds final winner Brenton Schnitzer (#87) slides through turn one at the raceway during an earlier Heat Race.

Sprint Cars are back this Saturday at Grays Harbor Raceway. Xan Miller (#23) and Colton Heath (#33) vie on the backstretch in last week’s action. Heath would win the Sprint Car final.

The 3rd Annual Candy Dash hosted by Grays Harbor Raceway and the Ladies of the Modified Drivers happens this Saturday in Elma.

Any kids in attendance Saturday may participate and race for treats on the track’s front stretch. The Ladies of the Modifieds rate the Candy Dash as a favorite project for their group each year, and begins before the racing program.

Admission to the main grandstand seating on Saturday has been set to $5 after raceway fans came up with over 500 likes for the raceway online. Premium seating at the raceway is not included.

The Wingless Sprint Series is back at the raceway Saturday for the second time this season. T.J. Hartman and Alex Peck are currently the top two point getters.

The 360 Sprint Cars are back again this weekend. Destry Miller is the point leader coming in after a top five finish last Friday. In the 360 Limiteds Doug Davenport maintains a large lead in points but, like Miller, is looking for a comeback performance after finishing outside the top three last week.

The beloved Hornets are running again and Nick Miles has been chipping away at his future brother-in-law’s point lead after his second win last Friday. Austin Kerrigan leads the Hornets points and is looking to return the favor to Miles Saturday night. The duo are followed in points by John Johnson, Landon Pruett and Trustin Sansom.

The IMCA Modifieds points leaders are as close as ever with Craig Moore sitting at 317, Austin Rognlin with 315, and Brenton Schnitzer with 306. Last week’s finish was in reverse order and sets high stakes for this week’s showdown. Jake Sorenson is in fourth with 270 and Tyson Blood cracked the top five tying Zane Miner with 266.

Spec Ranger Trucks invade the raceway this week and bring a whole different vibe to the night’s racing lineup.

For more information go to graysharborraceway.com, Facebook, or call 360-482-4374. Pit Gates open at 2:30 p.m. Spectator Gates at 4:30, Hot Laps at 5 and racing at 6 p.m.