Sports Brief for Friday, July 10, 2026

Multi-Sport 360 to hold baseball, softball tryouts

Multi-Sport 360 will hold baseball and softball tryouts for several of its programs throughtout July and August.

For the 10-and-under baseball team, tryouts will be from 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29 and the Multi-Sport 360 training facility located at 222 Wynooche Ave East in Montesano and from 10-11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2 at Nelson Field located at 301 North First Street, Montesano.

For more information, call 360-589-7515.

The Multi-Sport 360 14-and-under/15-and-under baseball team will hold tryouts on Tuesday-Wednesday July 21-22.

The tryouts will run from 5:30-7:15 p.m. at Vessey Field and from 7:15-8 p.m. at the Multi-Sport 360 training facility.

For more information, call 360-589-1144.

Tryouts for the Multi-Sport 360 14-and-under softball team will be held at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 at the Mult-Sport 360 facility.

For more information, call or text 360-470-4905.