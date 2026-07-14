Aberdeen seeks public input on budget, priorities

The city of Aberdeen is asking residents to help shape the community’s future by participating in the 2027 Community Satisfaction and Priorities Survey.

The survey gives the community an opportunity to share its thoughts on the quality of city services, identify areas where improvements are needed, and provide input on the priorities residents believe should guide the city’s 2027 budget and future strategic planning.

“We want to hear directly from the people we serve,” said Aberdeen Mayor Douglas Orr. “The best decisions are made when they reflect the forces and experiences of the people who live, work, do business and visit our city. This survey is an important opportunity for residents to tell us what matters most to them.”

The survey is conducted every other year and plays an important role in helping city leaders make informed decisions about budgeting, long-term planning, and service delivery. Feedback gathered from the survey will be presented to the Aberdeen City Council and used to:

Understand the community’s priorities

Evaluate satisfaction with city services

Guide the development of the 2027 city budget

Inform updates to the City Council’s Strategic Plan

Help ensure city resources are directed toward the programs and services that matter most to residents

City Administrator Ruth Clemens emphasized that every response makes a difference.

“Whether you’ve lived in Aberdeen your entire life or recently made it your home, your perspective is valuable,” Clemens said. “Your feedback will help us build a stronger Aberdeen together.”

The survey takes approximately 10-20 minutes to complete. The survey will close on close of business on Friday, Aug. 14.

The survey can be taken at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/weloveaberdeen, by picking up a printed survey at City Hall, or accessed by scanning the associated QR code.