Floats, bear stew and cars made for a fun weekend in McCleary
Published 1:30 am Monday, July 13, 2026
The 67th annual Bear Festival brought out the McCleary-area community and brought in visitors to McCleary over the weekend.
Well before the noon start of the parade, parade watchers had already staked out their section of the sidewalk along Simpson Avenue, and along the parade route down Maple Street, residents had a front-row seat from their porches or driveways.
Parade awards
American Heroes – Friends of Willie & Joe
Dance Award – Elma Youth Cheer
Fireman’s Choice – McCleary Civic Renewal Council
Just Because – Sequim Irrigation
Spirit Award – Pirates
King’s Choice – Bear Foot Jeep Club
Music Choice – Monte Youth and Drill
Grand Marshal’s Choice – Forest Festival
Beary Nice Award – Olympic Christian Center
Creative Award – Bandana Brewing