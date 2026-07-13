Floats, bear stew and cars made for a fun weekend in McCleary

On Sunday, the block by the McCleary city hall was blocked off for the annual car show.

Closing out the parade were bagpipe players who paused at the Beehive Retirement Community to take requests by the spectators.

The Beehive Retirement Community participated in the parade, and they too had royalty: King and Queen Alan and Sharon Quigley.

The 2026 Grand Marshal was Robert “Robbie” Duncan who has worked for the city of McCleary for over 30 years.

One of the floats in the Bear Festival parade featured the 2026 Royalty Court: Senior King Aiden Avila, Senior Princess Kyra Greenfield, Samantha Bachman, EllieRay Buechel and Corban Davis. This was the first time in two years that the Bear Festival has had a float, which was built by Max Walker, whose daughters are exiting Queen Zoey Walker and exiting Junior Royalty Ella Walker.

The 67th annual Bear Festival brought out the McCleary-area community and brought in visitors to McCleary over the weekend.

Well before the noon start of the parade, parade watchers had already staked out their section of the sidewalk along Simpson Avenue, and along the parade route down Maple Street, residents had a front-row seat from their porches or driveways.

Parade awards

American Heroes – Friends of Willie & Joe

Dance Award – Elma Youth Cheer

Fireman’s Choice – McCleary Civic Renewal Council

Just Because – Sequim Irrigation

Spirit Award – Pirates

King’s Choice – Bear Foot Jeep Club

Music Choice – Monte Youth and Drill

Grand Marshal’s Choice – Forest Festival

Beary Nice Award – Olympic Christian Center

Creative Award – Bandana Brewing