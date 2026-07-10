North Beach PAWS offers final low-cost vaccination clinic of 2026

North Beach PAWS invites the Grays Harbor community to their last low-cost vaccination clinic of the year on Sunday, July 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Beach PAWS campus located at 2222 state Route 109 near Hogans Corner just outside Ocean Shores.

Vaccines are $20 each, and microchips are $20.

For dogs, DAPP, rabies, and Bordetella vaccinations, and microchips will be offered. For cat owners, FVRCP and rabies vaccines, parasite treatments, and microchips are available. Every vaccination and microchip protects not just your pet but also strengthens our community’s animal welfare.

These clinics are part of North Beach PAWS’ commitment to keeping pets healthy and helping families stay together.

Washington state law requires all dogs and cats to be vaccinated against rabies. Other diseases, such as distemper, are prevalent in wildlife and can infect unvaccinated pets. Thanks to vaccinations, numerous common diseases are entirely preventable. A microchip is the only permanent identification that can reunite you with your beloved lost pet. Unlike collars and ID tags that can break or get lost, a microchip will last for the life of your pet.

No appointments are needed or will be accepted; the event is first come, first served. Dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be in carriers. Anyone needing more information should call 360-660-4660 or visit www.northbeachpaws.org.