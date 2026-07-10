PAWS hosts 3rd Annual Pup/Pub Crawl in downtown Aberdeen

Dog lovers, craft beer enthusiasts, and community supporters are invited to join PAWS of Grays Harbor for the 3rd Annual Pup/Pub Crawl on Saturday, July 25, from 4 to 9 p.m. in downtown Aberdeen.

Sponsored by Great Northwest Federal Credit Union and Rognlin’s Inc., this tail-wagging community event is free to attend — just show up and register at any of the participating locations.

Bring your family, your friends, and of course, your four-legged best friend for an evening filled with food, craft beverages, games, prizes, and plenty of puppy love. Participants can start their adventure at any of the five pet-friendly stops:

The Tap Room

Rediviva

Mount Olympus Brewery

Steam Donkey

Messy Jessy’s

Along the way, enjoy activities including the Dog Bone Guess Game, Golden Ticket Game, Passport Game, a prize drawing at Steam Donkey, and special treats for your canine companions. Every stop offers delicious food, local beer on tap, and a welcoming atmosphere for both two-legged and four-legged guests.

The Pup/Pub Crawl is an opportunity to support the lifesaving work of PAWS of Grays Harbor, helping provide shelter, care, and second chances for animals throughout our community.

Whether you’re a longtime supporter or discovering PAWS for the first time, this is a way to celebrate local businesses, connect with fellow animal lovers, and make a difference — one pawprint at a time.

For more information, visit www.pawsgh.org or follow PAWS of Grays Harbor on Facebook.