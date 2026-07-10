Joyce officially announces candidacy for County Auditor

Grays Harbor County resident Brielle Joyce (D) has officially announced her candidacy for County Auditor, pledging to restore accountability, accuracy, and dependable service to an office that touches residents’ daily lives through elections, licensing, recording and county finances.

Joyce’s opponent is Charlee Paull (R) of Oakville.

“My top priority is an Auditor’s Office that runs smoothly today and grows stronger every year,” said Joyce. “That starts with making sure both elections and licensing have the dedicated staff they need, so service stays consistent and every policy and procedure is carried out without interruption.”

During the global COVID-19 pandemic, Joyce moved to Grays Harbor in search of her first home and found a community of welcoming people. Currently working full time at a local bank and managing an online business, Brielle is experienced in finance. She also serves as a leading fundraising volunteer for a local non-profit. In addition, Joyce is deeply dedicated to alleviating food scarcity and addressing other critical challenges facing families in Grays Harbor County.

Joyce is running a grassroots, community-funded campaign believing one person can make a difference and together a community can make real change. Her official website can be found at: brielleforgraysharbor.org.

Aug. 4 is Primary Election Day and ballots will be mailed out no later than July 17. The 2026 General Election takes place on Nov. 3, with ballots mailed out no later than Oct. 16.