Motorcycle rally: Hog Wild roars into Ocean Shores July 24-26
Published 1:30 am Friday, July 10, 2026
Billed as the biggest motorcycle rally in Western Washington, Hog Wild 2026 is set for July 24–26 in Ocean Shores with nearly every event taking place at the Convention Center. Hog Wild promises stunt shows, live music, contests, vendors and more.
Hog Wild Event Schedule
Friday, July 24
Vendor Village
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Stunt Shows
Globe of Death: 11 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m.
Street Creepers: 4:15 p.m.
Live Music
Shades of Gray: 11:30 a.m.
Mojo Attitude: 2 p.m.
I Don’t Know Band: 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
Vendor Village
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bike Parade
10 a.m. at Hoquiam High School
Stunt Shows
Globe of Death: 11 a.m., 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.
1-Wheel Revolution: 1 p.m.
Live Music
Iron Stallion Band: Noon
Cory Wilds Band: 5 p.m.
Bike Show-Off
Noon to 1 p.m., register at Convention Center by 11:30 a.m.
Poker Run
Register at Convention Center by noon, turn in by 2 p.m.
Tattoo Contest
Register at Convention Center by 1 p.m., contest at 2 p.m.
Awards Ceremony
Main stage at 4 p.m.
Sunday, July 26
Vendor Village
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Harbor Faith Riders
Main stage at 10 a.m.
Stunt Shows
Globe of Death: 11:30 a.m.
1-Wheel Revolution: 1 p.m.