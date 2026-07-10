Motorcycle rally: Hog Wild roars into Ocean Shores July 24-26

The drifting stunt show during a past Hog Wild.

Billed as the biggest motorcycle rally in Western Washington, Hog Wild 2026 is set for July 24–26 in Ocean Shores with nearly every event taking place at the Convention Center. Hog Wild promises stunt shows, live music, contests, vendors and more.

Hog Wild Event Schedule

Friday, July 24

Vendor Village

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stunt Shows

Globe of Death: 11 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m.

Street Creepers: 4:15 p.m.

Live Music

Shades of Gray: 11:30 a.m.

Mojo Attitude: 2 p.m.

I Don’t Know Band: 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Vendor Village

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bike Parade

10 a.m. at Hoquiam High School

Stunt Shows

Globe of Death: 11 a.m., 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.

1-Wheel Revolution: 1 p.m.

Live Music

Iron Stallion Band: Noon

Cory Wilds Band: 5 p.m.

Bike Show-Off

Noon to 1 p.m., register at Convention Center by 11:30 a.m.

Poker Run

Register at Convention Center by noon, turn in by 2 p.m.

Tattoo Contest

Register at Convention Center by 1 p.m., contest at 2 p.m.

Awards Ceremony

Main stage at 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 26

Vendor Village

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Harbor Faith Riders

Main stage at 10 a.m.

Stunt Shows

Globe of Death: 11:30 a.m.

1-Wheel Revolution: 1 p.m.