McCleary Bear Festival’s 2026 Royalty Court crowned

The Bear Festival 2026 Royalty Court is (from left) Zoey Walker (Exiting Queen), Ella Walker (Exiting Junior Royalty), Kyra Greenfield (Senior Princess), Corban Davis, Samantha Bachman, EllieRay Buechel, Aiden Avila (Senior King) and Grand Marshal Robert Duncan, with Jeanette Switzer (Mrs. Grays Harbor)

On Thursday evening at the McCleary Event Center, the McCleary Bear Festival held its coronation ceremony for the 2026 Royalty Court and announced the 2026 Grand Marshal, Robert “Robbie” Duncan.

In her opening remarks before introducing the royalty court, Ashlee Rensland, royalty coordinator, said, “When you talk about the Bear Festival, initially you think it’s a committee, but in actuality it’s a deep-seated tradition that is put together by every corner of this community.”

And of the royalty court, “These kids and teens, they really put in the hours, every single one of them,” Rensland said. “Imagine being at this age and putting in 10, 11 hour days and still holding it together and supporting each other as they grow and learn how to communicate as peers and communicate with the community. Just the hard work, they seriously never cease to amaze me.”

2026 Royalty Court

Senior King Aiden Avila

Exiting Queen Zoey Walker

Senior Princess Kyra Greenfield

Junior Royalty (exiting) Ella Walker

Samantha Bachman

EllieRay Buechel

Corban Davis

In their royal messages, Exiting Queen Zoey Walker thanked her family, community, and Rensland for their support and closed by saying, “We have a great set of kids this year, and I look forward to seeing them as part of the community. I’ve been doing Bear Festival now for three years, and it seems bizarre that I’m now leaving. It’s been an honor to be part of this community.”

Senior King Aiden Avila said, “I’ve grown up watching the royal court at Beerbower Park and dreaming of the day I could represent my hometown. This festival has crowned incredible queens and I’m honored to be crowned king to join that legacy … and the clarity to be a leader.”

Schedule of Events

Saturday, July 11

7:30 a.m. to noon — Bear Festival Breakfast, McCleary Museum

9 a.m. — McCleary Country Bear Fun Run

Noon to 4 p.m. — McCleary Museum tours

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Kids Zone and Vendors, Beerbower Park10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Old Mcdebbie’s Farm (Kid Zone)

10:30 a.m. — Building with Elma Building Center (Kid Zone) and Dunk your Teacher Event! (Kid Zone)

Noon – McCleary Bear Festival Parade, Bear Festival Stew will be served after the parade

1 to 7 p.m. — Beer Garden and food, VFW Post 5564, Vendors are also in the VFW Hall

1 to 4 p.m. — Strawberry Shortcake Social, McCleary Museum

1 to 3:30 p.m. — Live music by The Fabulous Murphtones

4:30 to 6 p.m. — Live music by Kynan McGaughy

7 to 9 p.m. — Live music by Maxwell McGuire

Sunday, July 12

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Car Show

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Beer Garden, VFW Post 5564Vendors are also in the VFW Hall

Noon to 4 p.m. — McCleary Museum tours

Noon to 4 p.m. — Kids Zone and Vendors, Beerbower Park, Meet Miss Olympia, Mrs. Cascade, Mrs. Grays Harbor, Mrs. Renton and Mrs. Washington

Noon to 2 p.m. — Live music by Anomaly

Noon to 7 p.m. — Free tours of the historic McCleary Hotel

Noon to 4 p.m. — Live music by Vaugn