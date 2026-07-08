Windrider Kite Festival soars into Grayland this weekend

Grayland hosts the second largest kite festival in Washington.

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An experienced kite maker helps people build their own kite at the Kite Making Table, at Westport Windriders Kite Festival.

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A close-up of banners and kites flying at Westport Windriders Kite Festival at Grayland Beach.

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The Windrider Kite Festival is set for this Friday through Sunday, July 10-12, at the Grayland Beach Approach.

This free family event features three days of kite flying, competitions, air and ground displays, a lighted night fly, and a banquet/auction. It is a premier Washington coast event hosted by the Westport Windriders Kite Club. The festival also features daytime fun-flies, sport and quad kite demonstrations, mass ascensions, and the popular daily Teddy Bear Drop.

The event brings together kite enthusiasts for fun on the beach and supports local causes, including the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Ocosta High School scholarships.

The Westport Windriders Kite Festival is an annual, free event held on the sandy beaches of Grayland, just south of Westport.

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

8 to 10 a.m. — Setup

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Fun Fly

Noon — Information and sales booth opens

Dusk — Night Fly with lighted kites

SATURDAY

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Fun Fly

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Sport/quad kite demos

10 a.m. — Information and sales booth opens

(Registration for the Teddy Bear Drop at sales booth)

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Kids Kites

11 a.m. — Mass Ascension with stick kites

Noon — Running of the Bols

1 a.m. — Mass Ascension with soft kites

2 p.m. — Teddy Bear Drop

SUNDAY

10 a.m. — Information and sales booth opens

(Registration for the Teddy Bear Drop at sales booth)

10 a.m. — Frank Eshpeter Memorial Fly

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Fun Fly

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Sport/quad kite demos

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Kids Kites

Noon — Running of the Bols

2 p.m. — Teddy Bear Drop