Windrider Kite Festival soars into Grayland this weekend
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, July 8, 2026
The Windrider Kite Festival is set for this Friday through Sunday, July 10-12, at the Grayland Beach Approach.
This free family event features three days of kite flying, competitions, air and ground displays, a lighted night fly, and a banquet/auction. It is a premier Washington coast event hosted by the Westport Windriders Kite Club. The festival also features daytime fun-flies, sport and quad kite demonstrations, mass ascensions, and the popular daily Teddy Bear Drop.
The event brings together kite enthusiasts for fun on the beach and supports local causes, including the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Ocosta High School scholarships.
The Westport Windriders Kite Festival is an annual, free event held on the sandy beaches of Grayland, just south of Westport.
FESTIVAL SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
8 to 10 a.m. — Setup
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Fun Fly
Noon — Information and sales booth opens
Dusk — Night Fly with lighted kites
SATURDAY
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Fun Fly
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Sport/quad kite demos
10 a.m. — Information and sales booth opens
(Registration for the Teddy Bear Drop at sales booth)
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Kids Kites
11 a.m. — Mass Ascension with stick kites
Noon — Running of the Bols
1 a.m. — Mass Ascension with soft kites
2 p.m. — Teddy Bear Drop
SUNDAY
10 a.m. — Information and sales booth opens
(Registration for the Teddy Bear Drop at sales booth)
10 a.m. — Frank Eshpeter Memorial Fly
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Fun Fly
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Sport/quad kite demos
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Kids Kites
Noon — Running of the Bols
2 p.m. — Teddy Bear Drop