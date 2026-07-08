Farmers Markets around Grays Harbor
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, July 8, 2026
Now that it is July, farmers market season is about to kick off.
Aberdeen
Sunday Market on the Docks
Grays Harbor Historical Seaport, 500 N Custer St.
July 19
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This market will feature vendors selling 3D art, wood work, art, jewelry and other items.
Elma
Markets will be held every Friday beginning on June 19 to Sept. 4, no market on July 31
Dave Osgood Visitor Center, 222 W. Main
Time: 2 to 7 p.m. Still accepting vendor applications. Visit https://www.elmachamber.org/events to sign up.
Hoquiam
Markets are held every Sunday
1941 Riverside Ave at Vasa Hall
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There may be vendor slots available. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574215674243.
Montesano
Markets will be held every Saturday in July and August
Fleet Park, W Pioneer Ave. at 1st St Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Still accepting vendor applications. Visit https://www.facebook.com/montesanochamber.
Ocean Shores
Markets are held every Saturday through Sept. 5
Chance a la Mer, across from the Convention Center
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Still accepting vendor applications. Visit https://www.oceanshorescitymarket.com/
Porter
Markets will be held July 18, Aug. 15, and Sept. 19
Sharon Grange #800, 912 South Bank Road
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Still accepting vendor applications. Visit https://www.grange.org/sharonwa800/ to sign up.
Seabrook
Markets are held on Saturdays
Market Street
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Still accepting vendor applications. Visit https://www.seabrookwa.com/events/seabrook-town-events/seabrook-saturday-markets/.