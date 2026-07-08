Farmers Markets around Grays Harbor

Elma’s Farmers Market is held every Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 4 with no market on July 31, located at the Dave Osgood Visitor Center.

Now that it is July, farmers market season is about to kick off.

Aberdeen

Sunday Market on the Docks

Grays Harbor Historical Seaport, 500 N Custer St.

July 19

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This market will feature vendors selling 3D art, wood work, art, jewelry and other items.

Elma

Markets will be held every Friday beginning on June 19 to Sept. 4, no market on July 31

Dave Osgood Visitor Center, 222 W. Main

Time: 2 to 7 p.m. Still accepting vendor applications. Visit https://www.elmachamber.org/events to sign up.

Hoquiam

Markets are held every Sunday

1941 Riverside Ave at Vasa Hall

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There may be vendor slots available. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574215674243.

Montesano

Markets will be held every Saturday in July and August

Fleet Park, W Pioneer Ave. at 1st St Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Still accepting vendor applications. Visit https://www.facebook.com/montesanochamber.

Ocean Shores

Markets are held every Saturday through Sept. 5

Chance a la Mer, across from the Convention Center

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Still accepting vendor applications. Visit https://www.oceanshorescitymarket.com/

Porter

Markets will be held July 18, Aug. 15, and Sept. 19

Sharon Grange #800, 912 South Bank Road

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Still accepting vendor applications. Visit https://www.grange.org/sharonwa800/ to sign up.

Seabrook

Markets are held on Saturdays

Market Street

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Still accepting vendor applications. Visit https://www.seabrookwa.com/events/seabrook-town-events/seabrook-saturday-markets/.