Cosmopolis’ Lions Park offers more play opportunities for kids

Last week at Lions Park the city of Cosmopolis installed new playground equipment that was funded by a Community Building Grant from the Grays Harbor Community Foundation.

On Tuesday afternoon, kids participating in the YMCA Summer Park & Play swarmed over the new playground equipment that had just been installed last Thursday at the Lions Park in Cosmopolis. The spinner proved especially popular, with it not sitting empty for long before another kid took a seat to spin.

Funded by a Community Building Grant from the Grays Harbor Community Foundation (GHCF), this playground equipment is the most recent addition to Lions Park, complementing the swing set, which was funded by the Druzianch Charitable Foundation and the Lions Club, and basketball hoops and covered area, both of which had also been funded by the GHCF. The wood chips were donated by Willis Enterprises

GHCF Executive Director Eric Potts and Senior Program Officer Jessica Hoover stopped by to see the playground installation.

“It’s getting good use, happy to see that,” said Hoover, with Potts adding, “These projects are fun, so many kids and communities benefit.”

“We couldn’t have done it without you,” said Mayor Linda Springer. “The Foundation just does so much for Grays Harbor, the scholarships, the funding, the programs, everything.”

To finish the project (for now), the short border that separates the field and the play area will be extended. Now seeing how the playground equipment is being used, Springer is already envisioning that another spinner could be added, as could another piece of equipment for older kids.

All of our parks are important, “but this park is especially because so many people come through here and use this park,” said Springer.