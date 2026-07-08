It’s Bear Time in McCleary

The 67th annual Bear Festival in McCleary will feature a Kids Zone, live music, vendors, a parade, beer garden and bear stew. (Andrea Watts / The Daily World)

The 67th annual Bear Festival in McCleary will feature a Kids Zone, live music, vendors, a parade, beer garden and bear stew.

This year is the 67th anniversary of the McCleary Bear Festival, and the festival kicks off on Thursday with the coronation of the royalty court. The main event that everyone is looking forward to – the parade and stew – is on Saturday. The 2026 McCleary Bear Festival Grand Marshal is Robert Duncan.

Here’s a schedule of events so you can plan when to visit accordingly. Most of the activities are at Beerbower Park, and the McCleary Museum and VFW Hall are within a short walking distance.

Thursday, July 9

7 p.m. — 2026 McCleary Bear Festival Coronation, McCleary Museum

Friday, July 10

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Free tours of the historic McCleary Hotel

1 to 7 p.m. — Beer Garden, VFW Post 5564

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Steel Drum Party with Ian Dobson, Beerbower Park

6:30 p.m. — Guns vs. Hoses Baseball Game, Beerbower ParkKing Aiden throws out the first pitch

McCleary Civic Renewal Council will present the McCleary American Spirit Award winner Bears Dean

6 to 9 p.m. — Live music by SR109

Saturday, July 11

7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Bear Festival Breakfast, McCleary Museum

12 to 4 p.m. — McCleary Museum tours

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Kids Zone and Vendors, Beerbower Park10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Old Mcdebbie’s Farm (Kid Zone)

10:30 a.m. Building with Elma Building Center (Kid Zone)

Dunk your Teacher Event! (Kid Zone)

Noon – McCleary Bear Festival ParadeBear Festival Stew will be served after the parade

1 to 7 p.m. — Beer Garden, VFW Post 5564Vendors are also in the VFW Hall

1 to 4 p.m. — Strawberry Shortcake Social, McCleary Museum

1 to 3:30 p.m. — Live music by The Fabulous Murphtones

4:30 to 6 p.m. — Live music by Kynan McGaughy

7 to 9 p.m. — Live music by Maxwell McGuire

Sunday, July 12

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Car Show

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Beer Garden, VFW Post 5564Vendors are also in the VFW Hall

Noon to 4 p.m. — McCleary Museum tours

Noon to 4 p.m. — Kids Zone and Vendors, Beerbower ParkMeet Miss Olympia, Mrs. Cascade, Mrs. Grays Harbor, Mrs. Renton and Mrs. Washington

Noon to 2 p.m. — Live music by Anomaly

Noon to 7 p.m. — Free tours of the historic McCleary Hotel

2 to 4 p.m. — Live music by Vaugn