It’s Bear Time in McCleary
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, July 8, 2026
This year is the 67th anniversary of the McCleary Bear Festival, and the festival kicks off on Thursday with the coronation of the royalty court. The main event that everyone is looking forward to – the parade and stew – is on Saturday. The 2026 McCleary Bear Festival Grand Marshal is Robert Duncan.
Here’s a schedule of events so you can plan when to visit accordingly. Most of the activities are at Beerbower Park, and the McCleary Museum and VFW Hall are within a short walking distance.
Thursday, July 9
7 p.m. — 2026 McCleary Bear Festival Coronation, McCleary Museum
Friday, July 10
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Free tours of the historic McCleary Hotel
1 to 7 p.m. — Beer Garden, VFW Post 5564
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Steel Drum Party with Ian Dobson, Beerbower Park
6:30 p.m. — Guns vs. Hoses Baseball Game, Beerbower ParkKing Aiden throws out the first pitch
McCleary Civic Renewal Council will present the McCleary American Spirit Award winner Bears Dean
6 to 9 p.m. — Live music by SR109
Saturday, July 11
7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Bear Festival Breakfast, McCleary Museum
12 to 4 p.m. — McCleary Museum tours
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Kids Zone and Vendors, Beerbower Park10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Old Mcdebbie’s Farm (Kid Zone)
10:30 a.m. Building with Elma Building Center (Kid Zone)
Dunk your Teacher Event! (Kid Zone)
Noon – McCleary Bear Festival ParadeBear Festival Stew will be served after the parade
1 to 7 p.m. — Beer Garden, VFW Post 5564Vendors are also in the VFW Hall
1 to 4 p.m. — Strawberry Shortcake Social, McCleary Museum
1 to 3:30 p.m. — Live music by The Fabulous Murphtones
4:30 to 6 p.m. — Live music by Kynan McGaughy
7 to 9 p.m. — Live music by Maxwell McGuire
Sunday, July 12
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Car Show
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Beer Garden, VFW Post 5564Vendors are also in the VFW Hall
Noon to 4 p.m. — McCleary Museum tours
Noon to 4 p.m. — Kids Zone and Vendors, Beerbower ParkMeet Miss Olympia, Mrs. Cascade, Mrs. Grays Harbor, Mrs. Renton and Mrs. Washington
Noon to 2 p.m. — Live music by Anomaly
Noon to 7 p.m. — Free tours of the historic McCleary Hotel
2 to 4 p.m. — Live music by Vaugn