WDFW accepting Master Hunter Permit Program applications through Aug. 15

Master Hunters in Washington volunteer approximately 15,000 hours annually supporting landowner relations, private land access, hunter education, and conservation projects for game species as well as threatened and endangered wildlife. (WDFW)

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is inviting new applicants to join the ranks of the almost 1,000 certified Master Hunters across the state. WDFW administers the Master Hunter Permit Program to promote safe, lawful, and ethical hunting and strengthen Washington’s hunting heritage and conservation values.

“Washington’s Master Hunters help perpetuate our hunting heritage and give back to our wildlife resources by volunteering, mentoring new hunters, teaching hunter education classes, and helping resolve human-wildlife conflicts with deer or elk,” said David Whipple, WDFW hunter education section manager. “Applicants must demonstrate a high level of hunting knowledge, skills, and abilities.”

Interested individuals can submit applications now through Aug. 15, 2026, and must complete all program certification requirements by May 15, 2027. There is a $69 application fee to apply to the program. For information on eligibility requirements and how to apply, visit WDFW’s website.

Prospective Master Hunters must pass an exam as part of the application process. Whipple encourages applicants to thoroughly study the exam materials before scheduling their exam with a proctor.

“WDFW’s Master Hunter Permit Program exam is intentionally difficult to ensure certified Master Hunters know and understand wildlife conservation, Department priorities, and other pertinent information they may need to be an ambassador for WDFW and the hunting community,” Whipple noted.

An applicant must score 80% on the exam to pass and may retake the test only once per year. Those who do not pass the test on either attempt must wait until the next application cycle to reapply.

Prospective applicants can review exam materials and other information on WDFW’s Master Hunter Exam webpage.

Master Hunters in Washington volunteer approximately 15,000 hours annually supporting landowner relations, private land access, hunter education, and conservation projects for game species as well as threatened and endangered wildlife. WDFW also enlists Master Hunters to assist the Department in certain human-wildlife conflicts. Learn more about WDFW’s Master Hunter Permit Program on the Department website.