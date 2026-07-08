Environmental stewardship activities around Grays Harbor

The Chehalis River Stewardship Project Saturday Community River Cleanups are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every other Saturday.

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On July 5, which is called the “the dirtiest beach day of the year,” volunteers with Surfrider and Jeeps 4 Clean Shores spent the morning picking up trash at Ocean Shores.

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It can be rewarding spending a couple hours on a Saturday pulling noxious weeds or picking up trash. Here’s a roundup of organizations hosting activities that can get you outside and helping to steward the natural resources of Grays Harbor County.

Grays Harbor Surfrider

Beach Cleanup

July 11 from 9 a.m. to noon

Location: Ocean City Beach

Meet at the Ocean City Beach parking lot and go out to clean trash leftover from July 4th. Our local beaches are stewarded by volunteers just like you. We welcome you to an engaging day of toes in the sand with family, friends and new acquaintances, raising awareness about litter and plastic pollution.

Sign up at https://volunteer.surfrider.org/timeslots/f4vbazaxcB.

Chehalis River Stewardship Project

The Chehalis River Stewardship Project is excited to announce their new every other week community volunteer schedule. This schedule begins July 13 and will take place every other week.

Wednesday – Storm Drain Stewardship

5 to 8 p.m., meet at 506 South F Street

They’ll begin with a short meeting, hand out cleanup supplies and educational materials, then head out together to steward storm drains throughout our community.

Thursday – Volunteer Work Parties

5 to 8 p.m., meet at 506 South F Street

Join them as we work on restoration projects, community cleanups, habitat improvements, and other stewardship activities. Project locations will rotate throughout the Chehalis River watershed.

Saturday – Community River Cleanups

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., meet at 506 South F Street

They’ll start with a brief meeting, hand out cleanup supplies, safety equipment, and educational materials before heading together to our cleanup location along the Chehalis River.

For latest updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574334028864.

Grays Harbor Stream Team

Annual Grays Harbor Wildlife Refuge Cleanup

July 14 from 5 to 7 p.m.

This is a joint trash cleanup and educational walk event organized by the Grays Harbor Stream Team, Grays Harbor Conservation District, and the Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge. This event offers a fantastic chance to positively impact our local environment and contribute to the upkeep of this stunning wildlife refuge.

Sign up at https://www.graysharborcd.org/event-details/annual-grays-harbor-wildlife-refuge-cleanup.

Storm Drain Marking in Cosmopolis

July 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Meet at City Hall located on 1300 1st St.

They’ll be marking storm drains in downtown Cosmopolis to help raise awareness about the link between the storm drain system and water quality.

Sign up at https://www.graysharborcd.org/event-details/cosmopolis-storm-drain-marking-event.

Storm Drain Marking in Hoquiam

Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

Location: Chevron’s Veteran’s Memorial Park

They’ll be marking storm drains in downtown Hoquiam to help raise awareness about the link between the storm drain system and water quality. No experience needed. All tool and training will be provided. Bring a friend and a water bottle.

Sign up at https://www.graysharborcd.org/event-details/hoquiam-storm-drain-marking-1.

WDFW West Fork Satsop Boat Launch Trash Cleanup

Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: West Fork Satsop Boat Launch, 201 Middle Satsop Road

Grays Harbor Stream Team and the Grays Harbor Conservation District team up with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for a Satsop River boat launch trash cleanup event.

Sign up at https://www.graysharborcd.org/event-details/wdfw-west-fork-satsop-boat-launch-trash-cleanup.