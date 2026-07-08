Environmental stewardship activities around Grays Harbor
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, July 8, 2026
It can be rewarding spending a couple hours on a Saturday pulling noxious weeds or picking up trash. Here’s a roundup of organizations hosting activities that can get you outside and helping to steward the natural resources of Grays Harbor County.
Grays Harbor Surfrider
Beach Cleanup
July 11 from 9 a.m. to noon
Location: Ocean City Beach
Meet at the Ocean City Beach parking lot and go out to clean trash leftover from July 4th. Our local beaches are stewarded by volunteers just like you. We welcome you to an engaging day of toes in the sand with family, friends and new acquaintances, raising awareness about litter and plastic pollution.
Sign up at https://volunteer.surfrider.org/timeslots/f4vbazaxcB.
Chehalis River Stewardship Project
The Chehalis River Stewardship Project is excited to announce their new every other week community volunteer schedule. This schedule begins July 13 and will take place every other week.
Wednesday – Storm Drain Stewardship
5 to 8 p.m., meet at 506 South F Street
They’ll begin with a short meeting, hand out cleanup supplies and educational materials, then head out together to steward storm drains throughout our community.
Thursday – Volunteer Work Parties
5 to 8 p.m., meet at 506 South F Street
Join them as we work on restoration projects, community cleanups, habitat improvements, and other stewardship activities. Project locations will rotate throughout the Chehalis River watershed.
Saturday – Community River Cleanups
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., meet at 506 South F Street
They’ll start with a brief meeting, hand out cleanup supplies, safety equipment, and educational materials before heading together to our cleanup location along the Chehalis River.
For latest updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574334028864.
Grays Harbor Stream Team
Annual Grays Harbor Wildlife Refuge Cleanup
July 14 from 5 to 7 p.m.
This is a joint trash cleanup and educational walk event organized by the Grays Harbor Stream Team, Grays Harbor Conservation District, and the Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge. This event offers a fantastic chance to positively impact our local environment and contribute to the upkeep of this stunning wildlife refuge.
Sign up at https://www.graysharborcd.org/event-details/annual-grays-harbor-wildlife-refuge-cleanup.
Storm Drain Marking in Cosmopolis
July 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Meet at City Hall located on 1300 1st St.
They’ll be marking storm drains in downtown Cosmopolis to help raise awareness about the link between the storm drain system and water quality.
Sign up at https://www.graysharborcd.org/event-details/cosmopolis-storm-drain-marking-event.
Storm Drain Marking in Hoquiam
Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.
Location: Chevron’s Veteran’s Memorial Park
They’ll be marking storm drains in downtown Hoquiam to help raise awareness about the link between the storm drain system and water quality. No experience needed. All tool and training will be provided. Bring a friend and a water bottle.
Sign up at https://www.graysharborcd.org/event-details/hoquiam-storm-drain-marking-1.
WDFW West Fork Satsop Boat Launch Trash Cleanup
Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: West Fork Satsop Boat Launch, 201 Middle Satsop Road
Grays Harbor Stream Team and the Grays Harbor Conservation District team up with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for a Satsop River boat launch trash cleanup event.
Sign up at https://www.graysharborcd.org/event-details/wdfw-west-fork-satsop-boat-launch-trash-cleanup.