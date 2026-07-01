News Briefs

Grays Harbor Fire District #1’s Brush Truck 1-11 is deploying to the Lyle Hill Fire with firefighters from Grays Harbor Fire District #1, Cosmopolis Fire Department and East Grays Harbor Fire.

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Montesano Fire Department’s Brush 91 crew of Gabriel Bodwell, Seth Caton, Isaiah Pierce and Kyle Caton are being deployed to a wildfire near Lyle in Klickitat County.

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Aberdeen Fire Department’s Brush 12 deployed firefighters Nowak, Hernandez, and Lakner to a wildfire near Lyle in Klickitat County.

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Grays Harbor firefighters mobilized for wildfire in Eastern Washington

Last weekend, firefighters with Aberdeen and Montesano Fire Departments and Grays Harbor Fire District 1 Brush units were mobilized as part of a Washington state wildfire response to a rapidly growing wildfire near Lyle in Klickitat County.

Aberdeen Fire Department’s Brush 12 deployed firefighters Nowak, Hernandez, and Lakner, and Montesano’s Brush 91 crew consisted of Gabriel Bodwell, Seth Caton, Isaiah Pierce, and Kyle Caton. Grays Harbor Fire District #1 Brush 1-11 deployed with Gregory File, along with a Cosmopolis Fire Department firefighter and Spencer Coleman with East Grays Harbor Fire.

As per the Washington Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday morning, the fire is at 443 acres and is 60% contained. Two hundred and fifty-six responders are on site, and Type 3 teams are in place.

Upcoming Grays Harbor Stream Team events

On July 14, join the Grays Harbor Stream Team for an annual beach cleanup and guided walk with an education specialist at Grays Harbor Wildlife Refuge. They will provide bags, gloves and trash grabbers.

Location: 1450 Airport Way, Hoquiam

Date/time: July 14 from 5 to 7 p.m.

On July 18, join them for an upcoming Macroinvertebrate Sampling Event along the Chehalis River. They’ll be sampling the stream, finding bugs, and contributing to real water quality data. Volunteer spots are limited to 10 individuals. Please RSVP for a spot.

Location: 15 S Bank Road, Elma

Date/time: July 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No experience needed. They provide all tools and equipment. Please bring weather ready clothes and a water bottle. Please note that this is a private landowner’s property and be respectful. RSVP at https://www.graysharborcd.org/event-details/chehalis-river-macroinvertebrate-sampling-event-1.

On July 25, join them for an upcoming storm drain marking in downtown Cosmopolis to help raise awareness about the link between the storm drain system and water quality.

Location: Outside City Hall, 1300 1st St., Cosmopolis

Date/time: July 25 at 10 a.m.

No experience needed. All tools and training will be provided. Bring a friend and a water bottle.

RSVP at https://www.graysharborcd.org/event-details/cosmopolis-storm-drain-marking-event.

Pacific NW Fest seeking vendors

Whisperwood Custom Framing in Montesano is seeking vendors for Pacific NW Fest, which will be held on Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are looking for food vendors, face painters, make-and-take projects, live musicians and artisans/crafters. The deadline to apply is July 26. Email marisa@whisperwoodframing.com.

Olympic National Forest accepting Title II project proposals

Title II funding supports on the ground work that improves forest health, wildlife habitat, recreation sites, roads, trails, and more. Past projects include weed control, youth crews, wetland restoration, trail work, and removing litter and abandoned vehicles. Community groups, nonprofits, local governments, and partners are all encouraged to apply, and the deadline is Aug. 7.

Learn more and access application materials here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/olympic/working-with-us/committees.