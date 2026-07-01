America’s 250th anniversary and Fourth of July events

The Grays Harbor Lighthouse is Washington’s tallest lighthouse and is considered the masterwork of the Pacific Coast’s main chain lighthouses of the era.

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The Grays Harbor Lighthouse in Westport ushered Grays Harbor into the 20th Century as an integral part of the shipping, lumber and fishing industries.

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Westport celebrates the 128th Anniversary of the first lighting of the Grays Harbor Lighthouse Friday, July 3 at dusk.

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Expect to hear fireworks this week as we countdown to July 4. A number of cities have some events scheduled on Friday, and with many communities hosting day-long events or mini-events on Saturday, you can take in several July 4 activities before settling in for fireworks in the evening.

And at the County Commissioner’s June 30 meeting, the commissioners signed a proclamation to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the USA. The proclamation said:

“On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence proclaimed the principles of liberty, equality, and self-government that have guided the United States for 250 years and we, the Grays Harbor County Board of Commissioners, do hereby recognize and celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America and encourage residents to participate in commemorative events to celebrate.”

Aberdeen

What the Constitution Means to Me – The Driftwood Players

July 3-4 at 7:30, June 28 and July 4 at 2 p.m.

120 East 3rd Street, Aberdeen

What the Constitution Means to Me is a playful and incisive analysis of the U.S. Constitution that examines how this living document could evolve to fit modern day America. The piece is based on the experiences of 15-year-old Heidi Schreck who put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution. Now, she resurrects her teenage self to trace the document’s profound impact on four generations of women.

https://main.aberdeendriftwood.com/

Red, White and Boom

July 4

Downtown Aberdeen on Broadway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Red, White and Boom, which is replacing Splash, will feature an old-fashioned carnival for kids with a bouncy house, games, pie walk, food, prizes and a huge car cruise with Five Star Dealerships. Food vendors will be there, and the day closes out with a wonderful fireworks show down at Morrison Riverfront Park. Brought to you by Five Star and Downtown Aberdeen Association.

Cosmopolis

Old-Fashioned Patriotic Potluck Picnic and Hometown Celebration

July 4 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Celebrate America’s 250th birthday with family, friends, history, and hometown pride, and visit the Dennis York Historical Museum for taste of history and ice cream. Guests will have the opportunity to view the 1882 Old Tiger, Cosmopolis’s first fire apparatus, purchased in 1895.

For the old-fashioned community-wide potluck, bring your favorite dish or picnic basket, and blanket for a spot on the green space next to City Hall as we gather to honor this historic milestone in our nation’s history. There will also be tables for seating.

Complimentary hot dogs provided by Mayor Linda Springer and Brian Allen barbecued by the Cosmopolis Lions Club

Celebration cake served in the community room where you can view historical displays, photographs, and albums showcasing the rich history of Cosmopolis

America 250 videos shown on the big screen

Cornhole and water balloon toss competitions hosted by the Cosmopolis Volunteer Fire Department

Patriotic music and community sing-alongs led by Cosmopolis’s own Steve Jacobson

Elma

4th of July Convoy Parade

Convoy starts at 1 p.m.

Come join the Spodyfest Family for their first 4th of July downtown Elma Convoy with a picnic after at 10th St. Smith/Murray Park. Anyone can join the convoy through town. Meet at the Elma High School parking lot and start decorating and check in at 11 a.m. and convoy starts at 1 p.m. There is no cost at all and open to everyone. Rain or shine. Bring your picnic chairs, blankets and snacks, and they will provide the hotdogs.

Hoquiam

America 250 at the Polson Museum

July 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Polson Museum, 1611 Riverside Ave.

The Polson Museum invites the public to a celebratory and historically introspective day marking our nation’s 250th birthday, as well as to kick off the Polson’s own 50th anniversary as a museum for all of Grays Harbor.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Open House, free public admission. Bring a lawn chair, make yourself at home, smell the roses and enjoy the day. Play croquet, cornhole and bocce ball on the lawns. League of Women Voters information table. Polson “Red Car Raffle” tickets at the mansion for a chance to win a “Once in A Blue Moon” Velocity Blue Metallic Ford Bronco and a “blued” barrel 1 of 1,000 Ruger 10/22 Classic rifle. For America 250, the Polson has gone “True Blue American” with this two-door Bronco hardtop.

11 a.m. — American folk music warm up by “Emerald Harbor” on the Railroad Camp stage

11:30 a.m. onward — “America’s Potluck” — bring a dish to share with your friends and neighbors

Noon —Robert Gray Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution present “First Lady” historical re-enactment skit on the Railroad Camp stage

1 p.m. — Gallery talk in the Polson mansion with Museum Director John Larson debuting the Polson’s new “250” themed local history exhibit alongside “Moments that Made Us” — a video panel exhibition created by History Colorado in partnership with the Washington State Historical Society and other state history museums. This exhibit will remain up for the rest of the year.

2:30 p.m. — American folk music sing along and discussion by “Emerald Harbor” on the Railroad Camp stage

For more information on this or any other happenings at the Polson, please visit polsonmuseum.org or phone 360-533-5862.

McCleary

For 4th of July, the McCleary Civic Renewal Council is sponsoring a Business Decorating Contest. They are inviting McCleary businesses to decorate for America’s 250th, and winners will be announced July 3.

Montesano

4th of July Fun Run

Starting at Montesano High School at 9 a.m.

Join Montesano basketball for a walk/run around town. Running will be by donation and you can preorder a T-shirt to receive at the event. For more information, email sfarmer@montesanoschools.org.

Oakville

Rough Stock Rodeo

July 4 at 4 p.m.

Oakville Regional Event Center

Let’s spur in our Nation’s 250th birthday with some great ranch broncs and bulls.

Ocean Shores

4th of July Pet Parade

July 4th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort

All pets are welcome but they do ask that they’re leashed or contained. Prizes for Best Dressed, Mr. & Mrs. Congeniality and Most Patriotic.

Ocean Shores Yacht Club Annual 4th of July parade

July 4th at noon at Duck Lake

Boats will line up in the water at Bill Ellis Park from 11:30 a.m. and the parade will start at noon. Everyone is welcome to join us. If you cannot join, please cheer on as the boats pass by.

4th of July America 250th Celebration

July 4th from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ocean Shores Convention Center, west parking lot

Don’t want to fight the crowd on the beach? Enjoy the day shopping at the Ocean Shores City Market, which opens at 10 a.m. They will have live music, food trucks, bounce house, beer garden and let’s not forget the mesmerizing firework display.

This open and free event is perfect for the whole family. Bring your lawn chairs, friends, and family, and get ready to be amazed by the breathtaking fireworks show from the safety of the Convention Center parking lot.

Pacific Beach

Beachstock 2026

July 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Beachstock 2026 is an all-day event, which includes the Neighborhood Street Market and a pancake fundraiser.

Activities include a beer garden, craft and food vendors, food trucks, baked goods, ice cream and a hot dog stand. The music, which begins at noon, will come from eight acts performing on the Main Street Stage courtesy of the Pacific Beach Food Bank and KXPB 89.9 LPFM, which are co-sponsoring this community event with the North Beach Business Association. Performers include SassySquatch, Bill Seaman, Muddy Shoes, Public Distraction, No Hurries No Worries, Nome to Kodiak, Greywolf and Hammer on Rome.

A pancake breakfast fundraiser will be from 8 to 11 a.m. at the District 8 Fire Station, located at the intersection of First Street and state Route 109. Donations will be accepted and proceeds will go to the volunteer fire station. If any questions, visit kxpbradio.com.

Seabrook

Porch Illumination Celebration

July 3 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Celebrate the Fourth of July with Seabrook on Friday, July 3, 2026, with Seabrook’s annual Porch Illumination Celebration. Stroll the town and take in the festivities as homes and storefronts come alive in red, white, and blue.

Homeowners, guests, and merchants are invited to decorate porches, balconies, and storefronts with festive and creative displays. It’s a memorable way to gather, explore, and kick off the holiday weekend in Seabrook.

Pick up a map from Guest Services, and enjoy festive home and storefront displays. Cast your vote online by midnight on July 3.

Tokeland

Fourth of July Parade and Picnic

July 4

The Tokeland Food Bank is hosting the 50th annual Fourth of July Parade and Picnic. From decorated floats and classic cars to community spirit and small-town charm, this is one of Tokeland’s most cherished traditions. Lineup at the Tokeland Marina begins at 9:30 through 10:30 a.m. Road closure begins at 10:45 a.m.

Westport

128th Anniversary of the first lighting of the Grays Harbor Lighthouse

July 3 at dusk

Celebrate the 128th anniversary of the first lighting of the Grays Harbor Lighthouse in Westport. The light ushered Grays Harbor into the 20th Century as an integral part of the shipping, lumber and fishing industries. The story of Grays Harbor’s booming economy of the early 1900s starts with the first lighting and continues on as an active aid to navigation and popular tourist destination. The Grays Harbor Lighthouse is Washington’s tallest lighthouse and is considered the masterwork of the Pacific Coast’s main chain lighthouses of the era. The lighthouse is owned and operated by the Westport South Beach Historical Society who maintain and make the location available to the public.

Fourth of July Fireworks Show

July 4 at approximately 10:20 p.m. 100 W Bay St.

Join Westport for a professional fireworks show.