Book Nook: Author events, used book sales, summer reading programs profiled

As It Was in Grandma’s Time is back in print and available at the Lake Quinault Museum.

As It Was in Grandma’s Time back in print

With permission from the Kestner Family Descendants, the Lake Quinault Museum has reprinted March (Dickey) Morris’s recollections of growing up on/near the Kestner Homestead with Grandma Josephine and Grandpa Anton Kestner.

Funny, informative, and evocative of another time, As It Was in Grandma’s Time is an engaging read for locals and visitors alike. Grab a copy from the museum and take it over to the Homestead for an immersive reading experience.

Timberland Regional Library Summer Library Program in full swing

Timberland Regional Library’s Summer Library Program runs until Aug. 31 and is open to all ages — from babies to adults and everyone in between. Discover new books, movies, and more, and come enjoy exciting free events happening across all TRL. Stop by your local Timberland Library to sign up for the Summer Library Program. Learn more: https://trl.org/blogs/post/slp-2026/

Ocean Shores Public Library Summer Reading programs

Children’s Summer Reading

Magical Marvelous Seeds

Thursday, July 2 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Learn how seeds explode to life to create everything from beautiful flowers to delicious fruit. Sponsored by Garden by the Sea and the Master Gardeners of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.

Magician Jeff Evans — Thursday, July 9, 2 to 3 p.m.

Hands on Children’s Museum — Thursday, July 16, noon to 2 p.m.

Teen Summer Reading Program

Video Game Tournament

Friday July 10 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Aberdeen Library in the parks continues

The Aberdeen Timberland Library has partnered with the Aberdeen School District, Aberdeen Parks and Recreation and the Grays Harbor YMCA for its 2026 Library in the Parks Program. Programming, including crafts, outdoor activities, books and more, takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesdays: Peterson Playfield

Wednesdays: Finch Park

Thursdays: North End Playfield

Fridays: Garley Park

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY USED BOOK SALES

Aberdeen

Friday, July 3 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 9 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, July 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, July 14 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 16 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, July 17 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 18 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Hoquiam

Thursday, July 2 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 9 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 11 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 16 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Ocean Shores Public Library

Saturday, July 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. [Members Only], 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. [Public Sale]

Sunday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $5 bag sale from 1 to 3 p.m.

WRITERS GROUPS

Hoquiam Writers Group

Harbor Books on Thursday, July 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets monthly on the first Thursday of each month.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

Ocean Shores Public Library

BYOB [Bring Your Own Book]

Wednesday, July 15, from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers and get ideas for your TBR pile.

TRL PageTurners Book Group

Westport — Saturday, July 11 from 3 to 4 p.m.

TRL Sponsored Offsites

Aberdeen

Birth to Five Storytime: Off Site Event at North End Playfield

Thursday, July 2 from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Thursday, July 9, from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at North End Playfield, 1509 Young St. in Aberdeen. Participate in stories, music, movement and rhymes that help develop your child’s early literacy skills, followed by an activity or play time. Older siblings are welcome to attend but this program is designed for early learners ages 0-5.

McCleary

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St. in McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk during regularly staffed hours while supplies last.

The Reptile Lady

McCleary Events Center

Tuesday, July 21, from 11 a.m. to noon

North End Playfield in Aberdeen

Thursday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to noon

Snakes, alligators, and lizards! Join us for an interactive program with April Jackson, the Reptile Lady, and learn about having love and respect for reptiles. Get up close and personal with her reptile ambassadors … if you dare! All ages.