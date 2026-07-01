Aberdeen to host Red, White and Boom on the Fourth
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, July 1, 2026
For as long as anyone can remember, the city of Aberdeen has held the Splash festival during Independence Day weekend, however, the residents of and visitors to Grays Harbor will be treated to something new this year — Red, White and Boom!
This new festival, hosted by the Downtown Aberdeen Association and sponsored by Five Star Dealerships, promises “free family fun” chock full of carnival games, live music, classic cars and more. The festivities will culminate with a fireworks display at Morrison Riverfront Park.
As they are wont to do, the Downtown Aberdeen Association’s Bobbi McCracken and Bette Worth have engaged on an old-school media junket that has included radio interviews and a stop at The Daily World offices to spread the word.
“We want it to be successful. We went to every business that’s going to be affected, and asked if they are going to be open. Every one of them is going to be open except Messy Jessy’s,” McCracken said. “Short of driving to everybody’s house in the 98520 zip code, to tell them there’s going to be an event, we try to cover every eventuality and we still fail.”
McCracken and Worth said they have taken painstaking steps to ensure that Red, White and Boom will be different from Summerfest, which is five weeks away. The majority of the activities will be free, including the first round of carnival games. Each successive round will cost $2.
“The bouncy house is a bouncy obstacle castle, that is free. We do have a section that’s just going to be free games,” McCracken said. Worth added, “The only thing that will cost are the food vendors and we have a variety of food vendors.”
Red, White and Boom
Saturday, July 4th
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Broadway from Market Street to State Street and the former City Drug parking lot.
The event will feature a carnival atmosphere with games and activities hosted by local organizations, including:
Fishing Booth – Presbyterian Church
Balloon Pop – History 98520
Bean Bag Toss – St. Andrew’s Church
Ring Toss – Aberdeen Lions Club
Dunk Tank – Maija Nordin Dance
Pie Walk – Walmart
Duck Pond – Springboard Coffee
Axe Throwing – Timber & Targets
Face Painting – Elks Lodge
Home Depot Kids Build Kits
Cornhole – Salvation Army
Chehalis River Stewardship Project
Grays Harbor College
Every participant will receive 13 game tickets, with additional tickets available for purchase. The Downtown Aberdeen Association will provide prizes for all game booths.
Food Vendors
Visitors can enjoy a variety of food options throughout the day, including:
Rorro’s Street Tacos
DAA Popcorn Booth
Elephant Ears
Smackmouth BBQ
Hot Diggity Dog
Mr. Taco
Grant’s Burgers
Lemon Shack Fresh Lemonade
Entertainment
Music will be provided throughout the day by KDUX, and Mount Olympus Brewery will feature live music performances. Car enthusiasts can enjoy the Classic Car Cruise along Broadway between Wishkah and State Streets thanks to Five Star Dealership as well as On Market from I Street to K Street.
One of the day’s featured entertainers will be Eric Haines, who will perform at noon and again at 2 p.m. in the City Drug parking lot. With more than 8,000 performances to his credit, Eric’s unique one-man-band show combines music, comedy, and audience participation, making him a crowd favorite for audiences of all ages. He is a former America’s Got Talent contestant.
Downtown Businesses that will be open on the 4th
Ocean Palace
Tinderbox Coffee Roasters
Deidre’s Deli and Sweet Spot Bakery
Tap Room
Steam Donkey
Past and Present Mercantile
A Bit of Everything
Buddy Moos
Throwback Threads
Game Freaks
The Music Project – Unplugged
Mount Olympus Brewery
Rancho Alegre
Fireworks Finale
The celebration concludes at dusk with a spectacular fireworks display over the water at Morrison Riverfront Park.
Whether you’re coming for the games, food, music, classic cars, entertainment or fireworks, Red, White and Boom offers an opportunity to celebrate our community and our country. The Downtown Aberdeen Association invites everyone to attend on July 4 for a day of family fun, community spirit and patriotic celebration.