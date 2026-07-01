Aberdeen to host Red, White and Boom on the Fourth

Bobbi McCracken (left) and Bette Worth stopped by The Daily World offices to discuss Red, White and Boom.

For as long as anyone can remember, the city of Aberdeen has held the Splash festival during Independence Day weekend, however, the residents of and visitors to Grays Harbor will be treated to something new this year — Red, White and Boom!

This new festival, hosted by the Downtown Aberdeen Association and sponsored by Five Star Dealerships, promises “free family fun” chock full of carnival games, live music, classic cars and more. The festivities will culminate with a fireworks display at Morrison Riverfront Park.

As they are wont to do, the Downtown Aberdeen Association’s Bobbi McCracken and Bette Worth have engaged on an old-school media junket that has included radio interviews and a stop at The Daily World offices to spread the word.

“We want it to be successful. We went to every business that’s going to be affected, and asked if they are going to be open. Every one of them is going to be open except Messy Jessy’s,” McCracken said. “Short of driving to everybody’s house in the 98520 zip code, to tell them there’s going to be an event, we try to cover every eventuality and we still fail.”

McCracken and Worth said they have taken painstaking steps to ensure that Red, White and Boom will be different from Summerfest, which is five weeks away. The majority of the activities will be free, including the first round of carnival games. Each successive round will cost $2.

“The bouncy house is a bouncy obstacle castle, that is free. We do have a section that’s just going to be free games,” McCracken said. Worth added, “The only thing that will cost are the food vendors and we have a variety of food vendors.”

Red, White and Boom

Saturday, July 4th

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Broadway from Market Street to State Street and the former City Drug parking lot.

The event will feature a carnival atmosphere with games and activities hosted by local organizations, including:

Fishing Booth – Presbyterian Church

Balloon Pop – History 98520

Bean Bag Toss – St. Andrew’s Church

Ring Toss – Aberdeen Lions Club

Dunk Tank – Maija Nordin Dance

Pie Walk – Walmart

Duck Pond – Springboard Coffee

Axe Throwing – Timber & Targets

Face Painting – Elks Lodge

Home Depot Kids Build Kits

Cornhole – Salvation Army

Chehalis River Stewardship Project

Grays Harbor College

Every participant will receive 13 game tickets, with additional tickets available for purchase. The Downtown Aberdeen Association will provide prizes for all game booths.

Food Vendors

Visitors can enjoy a variety of food options throughout the day, including:

Rorro’s Street Tacos

DAA Popcorn Booth

Elephant Ears

Smackmouth BBQ

Hot Diggity Dog

Mr. Taco

Grant’s Burgers

Lemon Shack Fresh Lemonade

Entertainment

Music will be provided throughout the day by KDUX, and Mount Olympus Brewery will feature live music performances. Car enthusiasts can enjoy the Classic Car Cruise along Broadway between Wishkah and State Streets thanks to Five Star Dealership as well as On Market from I Street to K Street.

One of the day’s featured entertainers will be Eric Haines, who will perform at noon and again at 2 p.m. in the City Drug parking lot. With more than 8,000 performances to his credit, Eric’s unique one-man-band show combines music, comedy, and audience participation, making him a crowd favorite for audiences of all ages. He is a former America’s Got Talent contestant.

Downtown Businesses that will be open on the 4th

Ocean Palace

Tinderbox Coffee Roasters

Deidre’s Deli and Sweet Spot Bakery

Tap Room

Steam Donkey

Past and Present Mercantile

A Bit of Everything

Buddy Moos

Throwback Threads

Game Freaks

The Music Project – Unplugged

Mount Olympus Brewery

Rancho Alegre

Fireworks Finale

The celebration concludes at dusk with a spectacular fireworks display over the water at Morrison Riverfront Park.

Whether you’re coming for the games, food, music, classic cars, entertainment or fireworks, Red, White and Boom offers an opportunity to celebrate our community and our country. The Downtown Aberdeen Association invites everyone to attend on July 4 for a day of family fun, community spirit and patriotic celebration.