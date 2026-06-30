Moore, Smith and Kerrigan take home wins at Grays Harbor Raceway

On the raceway’s bike giveaway night for kids, Kyler Moore dueled with Tyson Blood the last eight laps of the IMCA Modifieds final and held on to win his first race of the season.

Blood, the hottest driver in the Modifieds right now, was aiming for his third straight win and deftly managed to take the lead from Moore a couple times late but couldn’t keep the hard-charging Moore from retaking the top position.

Moore’s father, Craig, and Brenton Schnitzer battled back to the front after earlier setbacks in the race for third and fourth place, and Zane Miner placed fifth.

Heat Race wins went to Aberdeen’s Jake Sorenson, Grey Ferrando and Craig Moore.

Bow, Washington’s Shane Smith dominated the Midgets division final both pre and post rain delay to take home the victory. Nick Evans finished second followed by points leader Doug Davenport in third and second in points Randy Schaaf fourth. Alex Peck rounded out the top five.

In his AK 47 car, Austin Kerrigan outclassed the field for all but the first lap of the A Hornets final for his second win of the year. Cory Sweatman led the first lap and subsequently finished second. Joel Baxter took third followed by Landon Pruett and Kenny Miles. Kerrigan, Pruett and Miles all won Heat Races earlier in the evening.

Destry Miller won his second 360 Sprint Car final in as many tries. Miller also won the Heat Race while Shawn Rice posted the Quick Time.

The Grays Harbor Raceway will next race on Friday, July 3 and will be closed on the Fourth. Friday will showcase the Midseason Championship, fan appreciation and conclude with Giant Fireworks.