Sports Brief for Monday, June 29, 2026

Hyaks baseball hosts youth camps

North Beach School District students are encouraged to attend free Hyaks baseball mini-camps in July at North Bay Park.

Camp for grades K-5 will run from from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 14-16 and grades 6-12 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 21-23.

Students should bring baseball gear including hats, cleats/athletic shoes, mitts, bats and layered clothing.

Basic equipment will be provided and will be used to enhance students’ learning and skill development. There are a limited amount of extra baseball mitts for attendees to use if needed.

The goals of the camps are to teach basic skills in baserunning, throwing, catching, fielding, pitching, hitting, situational awareness and learning the game of baseball.

If a student cannot attend on the designated week, they are welcome to attend the other week or both weeks if desired.

The camps may be moved to the North Beach High School gym depending on the weather.

For more information, email jbusey@northbeachschools.org.