Grays Harbor Sheriff Wallace announces promotions

This month, Grays Harbor Sheriff Darrin E. Wallace had the privilege of recognizing several members of our Sheriff’s Office team through promotions and welcoming new members to our agency.

“I am extremely proud of these individuals and the dedication, professionalism, and commitment they bring to serving the citizens of Grays Harbor County,” Wallace said. “Building a strong team requires investing in good people, and these promotions and new hires represent the future of our agency.

From left to right in the photo:

Dylan Spencer — Promoted to Detective

Dylan began his law enforcement career with the Medford Police Department, where he served for seven years before joining our agency in October 2023. Since coming to the Sheriff’s Office, Dylan has successfully investigated and solved numerous felony cases as a Patrol Deputy, including obtaining multiple search warrants. His dedication and investigative skills made him a great choice for this assignment.

Justin Rivas — Promoted to Patrol Sergeant

Justin began his law enforcement career with the Elma Police Department, where he served for three years before joining our agency 13 years ago. Throughout his career with the Sheriff’s Office, Justin has served in numerous specialized and leadership roles, including Assistant Team Leader with the SRT, firearms instructor, armor instructor, TASER instructor, Search and Rescue Coordinator, Active Shooter Instructor, Cell Phone Forensic Examiner, and Fair Bike Deputy. Since 2023, Justin has also served as a member of our Detective Division.

Trevor Wollen — Promoted to Patrol Sergeant

Trevor began his law enforcement career with the Chehalis Tribal Police Department, where he served as a Corrections Officer for nine months before transitioning into law enforcement. He later served with the Chehalis Tribal Police Department as a police officer before joining our agency seven years ago. During his time here, Trevor has taken on numerous responsibilities, including Search and Rescue operations, becoming a drone pilot, serving as a member of the SRT and Marine Unit, FTO Coordinator, Patrol Tactics Instructor, and Fair Bike Deputy.

Jarrett Strickler — New Corrections Deputy

Jarrett joins our team after spending the last seven years with Les Schwab, where he developed valuable skills in customer service, teamwork, and leadership. We are excited to see him bring those skills into public service.

Jordan Blaylock — New Patrol Deputy

Jordan spent several years working in architectural drafting, designing new homes before making the decision to pursue a career in law enforcement. After moving to Montesano with his family, where they founded Lavender and Fir Farms. Jordan recently started the Washington State Basic Law Enforcement Academy where he will complete over 720 hours of training. We look forward to welcoming him to our patrol team.

Tyler Newmyer — New Lateral Patrol Deputy

Tyler served as a Washington State Park Ranger in Westport for more than four years before transitioning to the Westport Police Department, where he served for an additional four years. Tyler has now joined our agency as a lateral Patrol Deputy and has begun his field training. Upon completion of his training, Tyler will serve as a resident deputy in the South Beach area.

“Please join me in congratulating these individuals on their accomplishments and welcoming them to their new roles. I am grateful for their commitment to protecting and serving our communities, and I look forward to watching them continue to grow,” said Wallace.