Campfire restrictions in effect for the Olympics

Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park have implemented campfire restrictions due to rising temperatures and seasonally dry conditions.

Campfires will be allowed only in established fire rings located in designated developed campgrounds and recreation sites.

All backcountry and dispersed campfires will be prohibited. That includes the use of charcoal grills or any other equipment that produces ash.

Gas or propane camp stoves equipped with an on/off valve that can extinguish the flame immediately are permitted but must be used well away from flammable vegetation and forest litter.

Visitors are urged to exercise extreme caution when using any open flame.

Campfires will not be allowed on Olympic National Park beaches during this restriction period.

“Abnormally dry and drought-like conditions have continued on the Peninsula for several years,” said Jeff Bortner, unit fire chief. “Additionally, according to the National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook, there is above-normal significant fire potential for the region, underscoring the need for responsible recreation to prevent any human-caused wildfires.”

Visitors can help prevent wildfires by following these tips:

A campfire is less likely to escape control if it is kept small. A large fire may cast hot embers long distances. Add firewood in small amounts as existing material is consumed. Ensure the fire is out before leaving.

Extinguish all campfires before leaving – even if gone for a short period of time. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave. Bring a shovel and a bucket of water to extinguish any escaped embers. When you are ready to leave, drown all embers with water, stir the coals, and drown again. Repeat until the fire is out.

Attend the campfire at all times. A campfire left unattended for even a few minutes can grow into a costly, damaging wildfire. Stay with the campfire from start to finish, as required by law. That ensures any escaped sparks or embers can be extinguished quickly.

Call 911 to report the illegal use of fireworks or unsafe fire use.