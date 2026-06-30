13 students graduate from GHC with a perfect 4.0 GPA

Each year, Grays Harbor College recognizes the students who graduate with the top GPA in the class. In the class of 2026, 13 students are graduating with a perfect 4.0 GPA. This year’s 4.0 graduates are:

Benny Anderson

Benny Anderson earned an Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement at GHC through the Running Start program. His favorite class was English 101 with Darby Cavin, because of how much he learned. Benny said, “He helped me finally understand grammar.” A close second was chemistry with Dan Nogales.

Looking ahead, Benny said, “I want to find a career that I will love and will help me help my community and family.” After graduation, he plans to serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Lima, Peru.

His advice for future students: “Don’t procrastinate your work, it is very easy to get behind.” Benny also shared that he “would like to thank my parents for always encouraging me and loving me.”

Ryan Anderson

Ryan Anderson earned an Associate in Technology – Welding Technology, Pipe Welding, at GHC through the Running Start program. In 2025, Ryan was awarded Welding Student of the Year. Welding Instructor Rod McDonald complimented Ryan on his dedication to his studies, saying Ryan consistently showed up early and stayed late.

According to Rod, Ryan “shattered” GHC’s record for the most Washington Association of Building Officials welder certification qualifications. “Our average is about two per graduate. Ryan qualified for pipe welding in all positions with four different types of welding,” said Rod. “He also qualified as a Seismic Restricted Access Welder with three different joint variations. This means he can perform on the most critical structural welds for buildings, high rises, etc. He also qualified for sheet steel welding in all positions, with two welding processes, and using both upward and downward progressions of travel for vertical welds.”

Gray Bearden

Gray Bearden earned an Associate in Science – Transfer (Track 2) at GHC, majoring in Engineering/Computer Science. Their favorite courses were Engineering Physics 221, 222, and 223 with Dr. Hillier, sharing that “applying physics to real world situations was challenging and entertaining, and the labs were very interesting as physics principles exist in everything we do.”

As a Running Start student, Gray stayed active at Ocosta High School, participating in band/pep band, National Honor Society, track and field, golf, and the Ocosta News Network, where they helped share community news, pandemic information, morning announcements and tsunami preparedness information. Gray also participated in Future Business Leaders of America, qualifying for the state competition in Public Speaking and Computer Problem Solving. Gray served as Team Captain of the Knowledge Bowl team and competed in the state Math competition. In addition, Gray held several leadership roles, including ASB President, GSA Club President, and Student Representative for the Ocosta School District.

After graduation, Gray will attend the University of Washington’s Paul Allen School of Computer Science and Engineering. Gray’s advice for future students is to “communicate with your professors and ask for help if you need it.” Gray also shared, “I would like to thank my family and all of the supportive staff I have encountered at Grays Harbor College, especially Professors Dr. John Hillier, Diane Muir, Sean Lyons, and Jaime Reino.”

Joseph Burkhart

Joseph Burkhart earned an Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement and an Associate in Business – Direct Transfer at GHC, where he majored in Business. His favorite classes were his four math courses with Professor Tom Kuester, sharing, “If I had to choose only one, it would be Business Calculus with Professor Kuester.” He added, “Professor Kuester is the reason why the math classes were my favorite at GHC; he has been my favorite professor at GHC. He not only tolerates but encourages my questions, loves his material, loves helping his students, and enjoys debating philosophical and moral quandaries with me, as I do.”

As a Running Start student, Joseph was very involved in music, performing as a soloist and violinist across multiple ensembles, including the GHC Symphony Orchestra, Jazz Choir, and String Ensemble, as well as the Puyallup Homeschool Orchestra. He also studied advanced voice and performed in multiple languages, earning invitations to the GHC Honors Concert. In addition, he remained active in his church and community choirs, contributing as both a vocalist and violinist.

This fall, Joseph will attend Saint Martin’s University to pursue a bachelor’s in Business Administration. “I plan to continue learning more about business as I build a network of peers and mentors around me. He said, “I will be learning how to grow my brand-new business and live out my dream of being an entrepreneur.”

Madeline Kaivo-Houlton

Madeline Kaivo-Houlton earned an Associate in Biology – Direct Transfer and an Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement at GHC as a Running Start student.

Sasha Leatherman

Sasha Leatherman earned an Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement at GHC. Her favorite class was the Certified Nursing Assistant course, where she gained much more than she expected. “At first, I was planning to take this class as another prerequisite, just another step along the way of becoming a nurse. But this class gave me so much more,” she said. “I consider myself an introvert, so the thought of taking such a hands-on course made me nervous. But my instructors, Lindsey and Beckie, made it so easy to bond with everyone. CNA class was unfiltered, challenging, and full of personality.”

After completing her nursing prerequisites this year, Sasha plans to continue at GHC and apply to the Nursing program to become a Registered Nurse. As a Running Start student, she also graduated from Montesano Jr/Sr High School.

Sasha’s advice for future students is, “Put yourself out there! College has the potential to be so much more than just school. While I do prioritize my education, the memories and friendships I have gained are of equal importance to me.” She also shared her gratitude, saying, “my biggest thanks will always go to my mama for never giving up on me. She encouraged me during my lowest moments and celebrated every accomplishment with me, no matter how small. I truly could not have done this without her.”

Anna O’Conner

Anna O’Conner earned an Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement at GHC through the Running Start program. Her favorite class at GHC was American Sign Language (ASL), because of the small class size. She said, “there was just five of us and we made so many fun memories!”

After graduating from GHC, Anna will attend Eastern Washington University, where she will be majoring in finance. When asked what advice she would give future students, Anna said, “Do not listen to your high school teachers that say college will be worse than high school. In my opinion, college gives you more freedom and it’s fun.”

Sarah O’Hagan

Sarah O’Hagan earned an Associate in Music – Direct Transfer and an Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement at GHC through the Running Start program. During her time at GHC, she was active in several music ensembles, and her favorite classes were Steel Drums and Statistics – although, she said it was “mean” to have to pick just one favorite.

Sarah will attend Pepperdine University, where she plans to major in Psychology and minor in Music (Piano). She shared, “I plan to go into academia. Research and teaching.”

When asked what advice she had for future students, Sarah said, “Drink water. Be willing to talk in class. Prioritize your education and let yourself enjoy school.” She also expressed gratitude to “Dr. Dyer, Kari, Lori, my mom and my twin, Abbi, Tom Kuester, and all the members of the Steel Drum Ensemble,” and added, “homeschool did not fail me.”

Justin Inoan Pop

Justin Inoan Pop earned an Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement at GHC. His favorite class at GHC was Business Calculus, “because Professor Kuester was amazing.”

Justin is currently attending the University of Washington, working toward a bachelor’s degree in Accounting with the goal of becoming a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Offering advice to future students, Justin said, “study something you are really interested in. It is way easier to stay motivated when you actually care about the subject.” He also shared his appreciation, adding, “I would like to thank all my professors and colleagues. They were a big part of my drive to succeed as a student.”

Owen Rabey

Owen Rabey earned an Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement at GHC as a Running Start student.

Hannah Schlesser

Hannah Lorraine Schlesser earned an Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement at GHC through the Running Start program. Her favorite class was Nutritional Health, which she said “taught me information that I can use in my day to day life.”

This fall, Hannah will attend Montana State University to study Business. Her advice to future students is to “stay organized and put all of your assignments on a calendar.” She also shared her appreciation, saying she would like to thank “my parents for being my biggest supporters.”

Natalie Wharton

Natalie Wharton earned an Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement at GHC through the Running Start program. Her favorite class was Jazz Band, which gave her “the ability to make music and meet some amazing people.”

This fall, Natalie will attend the University of Washington to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry, with plans to become a pharmacist. In addition to being recognized as a GHC Top Scholar, she was also Aberdeen High School’s Valedictorian.

Her advice for future students is to “stay on top of your work and communicate with your professors.” She also shared her gratitude, saying, “I’d like to thank my loved ones, both family and friends, and I’d like to thank all of my professors that were so encouraging and understanding.”

Justin Whitaker

Justin Whitaker earned an Associate in Business – Direct Transfer at GHC. His favorite class at GHC was Business Calculus. “Going into the course, I expected it to be one of the more difficult classes in my program, but I ended up enjoying the challenge,” he said, adding, “I enjoy learning how mathematical concepts can be applied to real business decisions.”

During his time at GHC, Justin was active in the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) International Honor Society and TRIO Student Support Services. “Through PTK, I had the opportunity to connect with other academically motivated students and even encouraged some to join the Beta Iota Chapter,” he said. He also valued the community he found in TRIO, sharing, “Through TRIO, I built friendships with few and benefited from a small support group where we regularly help one another navigate weekly challenges.”

After graduation, Justin plans to “continue building on my professional experience in a business or operations-related role.” He shared, “long term, I want to move into a leadership or management position where I can help improve processes, support teams, and contribute to an organization’s success. I also want to continue growing professionally through certifications and ongoing education.”

Reflecting on his time at GHC, Justin expressed gratitude. “I personally would like to thank professors Amy Montoure, Thomas Kuester, and Anita Plagge – I appreciate all the time and help you have all invested into me during my time in your classes. I would also like to thank TRIO for assisting me with the materials needed to succeed.”