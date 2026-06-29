From Elma to Ocean Shores, Grays Harbor shows its Pride

The city of Elma passed a Pride Month declaration, and on June 27, the Pride flag flew above city hall.

Many of the signs held up at Friday’s June 26 rally in Montesano were Pride themed.

At Lemon Hill Cafe and Bookstore in Montesano, the first Wednesday of the month featured Rainbow Lantern Project presenting “Our Sound,” an exploration of Queer music history.

June is Pride Month. Though the Seattle and Olympia host the parades and festivals that draw more attendees, a select number of Grays Harbor residents found ways to celebrate Pride in their communities.

The Diversity & Equity Center and Student Life at Grays Harbor College held a Pride Party 2026 and featured a Rainbow Lantern Project installation during June. Rainbow Lantern Project also visited Lemon Hill Café and Bookstore on June 3 where the group presented “Our Sound,” which featured Queer music history.

In Ocean Shores, the theme for the city market held on June 20 was Pride at the Market. Kim Nichols, one of the organizers, shared in a Facebook post that this was their first themed city market of the year. “What a turnout yesterday for our Pride at the Market day,” she wrote. “Happy people, happy vendors — we couldn’t have asked for a better day.”

At the Friday, June 26, rally held in Montesano, several signs were Pride themed. And during its June 1 meeting, the city of Elma passed a Pride Month declaration. The declaration said:

WHEREAS, the City of Elma recognizes the importance of diversity of ethnic, cultural, racial, and sexual orientation and gender identities – all of which bring important richness to the City of Elma; and WHEREAS, LGBTQ+ people have historically experienced and continue to face discrimination in housing, employment, education, and public accommodation; and

WHEREAS, LGBTQ+ Americans are deserving of the same dignity, respect, justice and rights afforded to all citizens; a principle supported by the City Council’s adopted mission and vision statements and ongoing commitment to see the community of Elma be a welcoming, safe place for all; and

WHEREAS, the fight for equality and dignity for all individuals under the law continues, and equality of opportunity and freedom from discrimination are fundamental to ensuring economic success and personal fulfillment; and

WHEREAS, the City of Elma encourages all residents to work together to fight bullying and harassment, and teach respect for everyone, regardless of age, ethnicity, faith, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or any differences that are perceived or real; and

WHEREAS, the month of June is nationally recognized as Pride Month to commemorate the Stonewall Uprising, which took place in Manhattan in 1969 which is generally recognized as the catalyst for the US LGBTQ+ civil rights movement; and

WHEREAS, Pride Month is a positive stance against discrimination and violence toward individuals who identify as LGBTQ+ and promotes dignity, equal rights and increased visibility; and

WHEREAS, in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, the City of Elma will display the Pride flag on City owned buildings on June 27, 2026.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Mayor Josh Collette, Mayor of the City of Elma, Washington, on behalf of the Elma City Council, do hereby proclaim June 2026 as Pride Month in the CITY OF ELMA.

And on Saturday morning a little after 8 a.m., a group of Elma citizens turned out to watch the raising of Pride flag.

“So many people died for this flag,” said Di, one of the attendees.