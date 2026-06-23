Save the date for National Night Out in Ocean Shores

National Night Out is coming back to Ocean Shores in 2026. The Ocean Shores Police Department and the Ocean Shores Police Association will once again be participating in National Night Out.

Join OSPD as they celebrate community, partnership, and public safety with an evening of fun, food, activities, local resources, and opportunities to connect with your neighbors and first responders on Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ocean Shores Convention Center.

Free face painting

Free food

Free Raffles

Bouncy house for the kids

Chalk the walk

Music

Are you a local organization, nonprofit, or community resource agency interested in participating? If you haven’t already been added to the participant list contact Molly Nesgoda at mnesgoda@osgov.com and she’ll get you signed up.

Stay tuned — Ocean Shores Police Department will be sharing more details, highlights, participating agencies, and event reminders as August gets closer.