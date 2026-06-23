Ocean Shores announces 4th of July fireworks schedule, guidance

The city of Ocean Shores took to Facebook to announce policies, guidelines and the schedule for 2026 Independence Day festivities in the beachside town.

Fireworks Area on the beach

On the beach from the Damon Road approach to the Marine View Dr. approach.

No fireworks are allowed in the city or on the Dune Trail.

Fireworks Hours

July 2 and 3: noon – 11 p.m.

July 4: Noon – 11:59 p.m.

Grays Harbor Auxiliary Volunteer Emergency Resource Team (AVERT) will have First Aid Tents in the following locations:

Damon approach

Chance approach

Ocean Lake Way approach

Fireworks Rules

Fire burn restrictions must be adhered to

Keep at least 100 feet away from dunes, do not aim towards dunes

Fireworks are not allowed on any portion of the Dune Trail

No fireworks are allowed on decks or balconies of hotels or residential properties;

No fireworks in the city

Legal fireworks only; no bottle rocket-type fireworks

Per OSMC 8.12.025 Fireworks — Restricted use.

It is unlawful for any person to use, discharge, ignite or explode any fireworks within the city except on the beach between the Marine View Drive Beach Access and the Damon Beach Approach a minimum of one hundred feet west of the dunes. (Ord. 845 § 3, 2008: Ord. 582 § 1, 1995)

Dune Trail

Hours – July 4 from 5 p.m. to midnight

Parking for the Dune Trail is in designated areas only and is first come, first serve.

Dune Trail Rules

No Fireworks allowed, including sparklers

No BBQs

No Campfires

Set up your seating area on the ocean side of the Trail leaving room for Emergency Vehicles to pass. Lawn Chairs and coolers are permitted.

In case of emergency, colored flags will be placed on the High Dune trail compliments of ACE Hardware. These flags will be your location reference. The flag placement will be, starting at the entrance of the Chance A La Mer beach approach (Shilo side), Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue and ending with purple at the Damon Road approach.

Convention Center West parking lot

Hours: July 4 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Free event, live music, food trucks, beer garden

Tune into 88.9 FM for music and emergency messaging

For more information, please visit the City of Ocean Shores Website at:

https://www.osgov.com/visitors/4th_of_july.php https://alrt.se/u/YGzqsLs7Y0r