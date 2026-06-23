Fun and Games: From bingo to board games — something for everybody

Looking for something to do or want to make some new friends? From trivia to bingo to axe throwing — there are plenty of activities for you to get involved in each month in Grays Harbor. If you’d like your game night added to the list, email michael.wagar@thedailyworld.com.

Bingo Night at Corks and Taps – Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Head over to Corks and Taps for Bingo Night — a lively, free-to-play event happening every other Tuesday. This 21+ evening is all about great drinks, good company, and a chance to win fun prizes.

Hosted by the always-entertaining Gina Cooper, Bingo Night is quickly becoming a favorite tradition at Oyhut Bay. Gina brings energy, humor, and just the right touch of sass to every round, keeping the room laughing and cheering all night long.

Whether you’re a local or visiting Ocean Shores, this event is the perfect way to connect, unwind, and enjoy the relaxed charm of Oyhut Bay. Bring your friends or come solo—either way, you’ll feel right at home as you sip on wine, sample local beer, and mark your bingo card in hopes of shouting out a winning call. They provide all bingo materials — just bring your lucky streak and get ready for a good time.

Dungeons and Dragons Game Night — Ocean Shores Public Library

Fridays from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Want to play Dungeons and Dragons but don’t have a group of people to play with? The Ocean Shores Public Library has all the materials you’ll need to play, all you need to bring is a desire to adventure. This program is open to everyone ages 10 and older. No prior experience with D&D is required, players of all experience levels are welcome. (No D&D July 3)

Pickleball equipment for check out at the Ocean Shores Public Library

Check out a pickleball set for one week with your library card — each set includes four paddles and balls. Head to the four courts at Emerson Park for a game.

Wednesday Baseball Bingo Nights at Steam Donkey Brewing in Aberdeen

Multiple rounds, plenty of prizes, 21+, second and fourth Wednesday of every month.

Sunday Fun-Day at ShuJack’s Bar & Grill in Elma

Looking for the ultimate weekend hangout? Grab your friends, bring your competitive spirit, and head to Shujack’s every single Sunday. They are serving up epic vibes all summer long, all day long.

Here is what you can look forward to:

Good Food – Fuel your game day with our delicious menu.

Great Games – From classic favorites to intense new challenges.

Best Memories – The perfect spot to laugh, compete, and hang out.

Games you’ll love:

Uno, Show ‘Em and No Mercy

Cards Against Humanity

Liar’s Dice and Left, Right, Center

Jenga … and more

Important Note: No game holds. First come, first served.

Monday Night Trivia at Bandana Brewing in McCleary

Gather your team, test your knowledge, and enjoy a great evening of fun, laughs, and friendly competition every Monday at 7 p.m.

National Ocean Month Trivia Night June 25

Grays Harbor Stream Team and Grays Harbor Conservation District are hosting an exciting Trivia Night at Mount Olympus Brewing on Thursday, June 25 at 5:30 p.m.

RSVP here: https://www.graysharborcd.org/event-details/ocean-trivia-night

Board Game Night at Tectonic Comics

Mondays at 5 p.m at Tectonic Comics in Aberdeen.

Vintage Board Game Night in the Cedar Gathering Hall at McCleary Hotel

Every Monday in June from 7 to 9 p.m. Pull up a chair, meet your neighbors, and play together. Light refreshments served. $10/person or $20/family, with all donations going toward making the building more accessible and inclusive for everyone. No sign-up needed — just show up.

Timber & Targets axe throwing in Aberdeen

Timber & Targets offers axe throwing for ages 10 and up, making it the perfect activity for families, teens, adults, and groups looking for something fun and different. The axe throwing lanes feature interactive projection targets that add a whole new level of excitement. Choose a classic target or play games like Tic-Tac-Toe, Battleship, Bottle Axe, Zombies and more, all designed to keep everyone engaged and entertained.

Bocce ball lessons at Fernwood Station in Seabrook

Head to Seabrook’s Fernwood Station Games Courtyard bocce court on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon from now through August 29 for a relaxed, one-hour lesson in this classic game.

Spend a summer morning learning bocce in one of Seabrook’s most playful gathering spaces. These sessions are designed for beginners and curious players alike, offering a welcoming introduction with tips, techniques, and just enough friendly competition to keep things fun. Lessons are free, and all equipment is provided, so it’s easy to jump in and start playing.

Open to ages 10 and up, lessons are first-come, first-served. Step onto the court for the first time or build on what you know.

Introduction to Pickleball at Seabrook starts in July

Ready to find out why Pickleball has become the nation’s obsession? These complimentary sessions are designed to take you from “zero” to “game-ready” in less than an hour. You will learn the rules, master the scoring, and run through light drills to sharpen your dinks and drives.

When: Saturdays, July 18 – September 5

Time: 12:15 to 1 p.m.

Where: The courts in the Farm District (just beyond the entrance)

Who: Adults and teens (ages 13+)

Gear: All paddles and balls provided (just bring your sneakers!)

Cost: Complimentary