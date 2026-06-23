Head to Westport this weekend for Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Ahoy, me hearties and avast, ye landlubbers! Hoist the colors and set sail for Westport for the 25th Annual Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Fill yer mug with grog, munch on some food, shop for booty, and feast your eyes and ears on song and dance for a three-day swashbuckler soiree. Savvy?
Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze Schedule
June 26-28
Black Pearl Stage
Friday
Noon – Opening Ceremonies, National Anthem. Pirates of the Plateau Blast
12:30 p.m. – Sirens of Circe
1:45 p.m. – Melts in Your Mouth
3 p.m. – Sirens of Circe
4 p.m. – Pirates of the Plateau Black Powder Show
5:15 p.m. – The Scuppermonkeys
6:15 p.m. – Whisky Bandits
9 p.m. – The Fractal Phase Fire Performers
Saturday
9 a.m. – Opening Announcements / Greet the Guests
9:45 a.m. – Melts In Your Mouth
11 a.m. – Pirates of the Plateau Black Powder
Noon – Sirens of Circe
12:30 p.m. – S & S Entertainment Belly Dancers
2:30 p.m. Pirates of the Plateau Black Powder Show
3:15 p.m. – S & S Entertainment Belly Dancers
4:15 p.m. – The Scuppermonkeys
5 p.m. Kynan Shane Band
6 p.m. Coming Up Threes
7:15 p.m. – Sirens of Circe
8 p.m. – Coming Up Threes
9:30 p.m. – The Fractal Phase Fire Performers
Sunday
11 a.m. – Pirates of the Plateau Black Powder Show
12:30 p.m. – Pet Costume Contest
1:15 p.m. – S & S Entertainment Belly Dancers.
1:30 p.m. – Pirates of the Plateau Black Powder Show.
2 p.m. The Scuppermonkeys
3 p.m. – Parade
Queen Anne’s Revenge Stage
Saturday
10 a.m. – Announcements
11 a.m. – The Scuppermonkeys
Noon – DNA Duo
1:30 p.m. Costume Contest
2 p.m. – Sirens of Circe
3 p.m. – Kashani Dancers, Belly Dancers.
4 p.m. – Melts in Your Mouth
Sunday
10 a.m. – S & S Entertainment Belly Dancers
11 a.m. – Melts in Your Mouth
12:30 p.m. – Sirens of Circe
1 p.m. – Melts in Your Mouth