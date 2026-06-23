Head to Westport this weekend for Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze

You never know who you’ll meet at Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze.

Ahoy, me hearties and avast, ye landlubbers! Hoist the colors and set sail for Westport for the 25th Annual Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Fill yer mug with grog, munch on some food, shop for booty, and feast your eyes and ears on song and dance for a three-day swashbuckler soiree. Savvy?

Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze Schedule

June 26-28

Black Pearl Stage

Friday

Noon – Opening Ceremonies, National Anthem. Pirates of the Plateau Blast

12:30 p.m. – Sirens of Circe

1:45 p.m. – Melts in Your Mouth

3 p.m. – Sirens of Circe

4 p.m. – Pirates of the Plateau Black Powder Show

5:15 p.m. – The Scuppermonkeys

6:15 p.m. – Whisky Bandits

9 p.m. – The Fractal Phase Fire Performers

Saturday

9 a.m. – Opening Announcements / Greet the Guests

9:45 a.m. – Melts In Your Mouth

11 a.m. – Pirates of the Plateau Black Powder

Noon – Sirens of Circe

12:30 p.m. – S & S Entertainment Belly Dancers

2:30 p.m. Pirates of the Plateau Black Powder Show

3:15 p.m. – S & S Entertainment Belly Dancers

4:15 p.m. – The Scuppermonkeys

5 p.m. Kynan Shane Band

6 p.m. Coming Up Threes

7:15 p.m. – Sirens of Circe

8 p.m. – Coming Up Threes

9:30 p.m. – The Fractal Phase Fire Performers

Sunday

11 a.m. – Pirates of the Plateau Black Powder Show

12:30 p.m. – Pet Costume Contest

1:15 p.m. – S & S Entertainment Belly Dancers.

1:30 p.m. – Pirates of the Plateau Black Powder Show.

2 p.m. The Scuppermonkeys

3 p.m. – Parade

Queen Anne’s Revenge Stage

Saturday

10 a.m. – Announcements

11 a.m. – The Scuppermonkeys

Noon – DNA Duo

1:30 p.m. Costume Contest

2 p.m. – Sirens of Circe

3 p.m. – Kashani Dancers, Belly Dancers.

4 p.m. – Melts in Your Mouth

Sunday

10 a.m. – S & S Entertainment Belly Dancers

11 a.m. – Melts in Your Mouth

12:30 p.m. – Sirens of Circe

1 p.m. – Melts in Your Mouth