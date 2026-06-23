Grays Harbor County restaurant health inspections

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The Ocean Paradise Hotel & Resort in Ocean Shores came away with a clean inspection.

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There are two types of violations recorded on the inspection report:

Red critical violations are food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

Controlling temperatures, such as cooking meats to the proper temperature to kill foodborne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

Blue violations are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

If the establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red points, a reinspection will occur within 30 days. During the reinspection, the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected.

If the establishment scores at least 75 red points or an imminent health hazard is observed, a closure will be posted. To reopen, the owner/operator must schedule an inspection and the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected and/or that the imminent health hazard has been corrected.

Inspections conducted from June 2 to June 12

OC Grind – 850 Point Brown Ave. NE, Ocean Shores

June 2 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 30

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

1: A new food worker was working independently on their first day without prior food safety training. Ensure all employees receive food safety training before handling food without direct supervision.

Corrective Actions: Person-In-Charge (PIC) must ensure employees are trained and following proper procedures. Process must be monitored to maintain active managerial control.

2: Bacon, egg, and cheese croissants were observed hot holding at internal temperatures of 79-80°F.

Corrective Actions: Hot held food must be maintained at 135°F or above. Corrected by discarding the bacon, egg, and cheese croissants.

Additional Comments

The handle of the white chocolate scoop was observed resting in the powder. Ensure scoop handles stick out of the powder to prevent bare hand contact.

The ice scoop was stored inside the ice bin. Ice scoops must be stored on a hook or in a easily cleanable container.

A mold-like substance was observed inside the ice machine. The ice machine must be emptied, cleaned, and sanitized.

Handwashing must occur before donning gloves. Using tongs instead of gloves is fine, provided there is no bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods.

The refrigerator used to store milk, juice, and energy drinks was overfilled, causing elevated temperatures. Avoid overstocking to allow for proper airflow and temperature control.

All new food workers must obtain a Washington State food worker card within 14 days of hire.

One employee’s food worker card had expired. Ensure all food worker cards are current and are available for review.

The utensils were sitting in water at 84°F. Ice must be added to water bath for in-use utensils to maintain temperature of 41°F or below.

Ocean Paradise Hotel & Resort – 773 Ocean Shores Blvd. NW, Ocean Shores

June 2 – Food Inspection Type – Reinspection

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Reinspection conducted today. All issues from the last inspection have been fixed.

Bleach sanitizer was too strong for food contact surfaces (200+ ppm). Use test strips when making a new sanitizer to ensure bleach concentration is between 50-100 ppm.

Taholah School District #77 – 600 Chitwhin Dr., Taholah

June 2 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Pulled pork for lunch today comes pre-cooked/pre-packaged. No advance preparation needed for this food item.

Handsink is draining slowly. It does not appear to prevent workers from washing hands. However, please put in a work order to unclog the sink drain before it gets worse.

Ice machine is out of service. Clean and sanitize the interior surfaces of the ice machine prior to using it again.

Wiping cloth solution is good at 100 ppm.

Some fly strips in the back storage room. Fly strips are not located above food or equipment. No noticeable flies in the kitchen.

Montesano Junior/Senior High – 303 N Church, Montesano

June 9 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Foods are being date marked as required. Foods with date marks include eggs cooling, open packages of deli meats, spaghetti sauce, and beef crumbles.

The wiping cloth solution is quat ammonia. Concentration is 200 ppm – good.

Breakfast food items are protected from potential contamination via a sneeze guard.

Eggs that are cooling in walk-in are uncovered and less than 2 inches deep. Proper cooling observed.

Half-day schedule today. Lunch prep and breakfast service observed during the inspection. Staff are actively assembling sandwiches for today’s lunch service/items placed in cooler quickly. Morning lunch preparation allows for plenty of time for deli meat sandwiches to return to 41F or below prior to service.

A.J. West Elementary – 1801 Bay Ave., Aberdeen

June 9 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Everything looks good. Kitchen is clean, open packages of food are date marked properly with clarification date it was “opened,” and staff were taking food temperatures during the start of the inspection.

Food temperatures in the oven from top to bottom are consistent. Not observable temperature variations.

The kitchen floor near the walk-in is in poor repair. Please put in a work order for flooring upgrades. Summer break is a great time to make these types of upgrades.

Deli Sandwiches recently prepared and placed back in the walk-in cooler for tomorrow’s lunch. Food placed back quickly and the day prior to service to facilitate proper temperature control.

Blackbeard’s Brewing Co. – 700 W Ocean Ave., Westport

June 12 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Establishment is cooling meatballs without approval. If you want to continue cooling, contact our office for approval.

Meatballs are cooked on Avantco Induction Range (Model # 177ICBTM20)

Shredded mozzarella, green onions, and cilantro are stored in containers above the cold well in the Avantco prep refrigerator. Move these products closer to the cold unit to ensure they are maintained at 41°F or below.

A utensil (knife) is being stored in the gap/crack of the prep refrigerator. Store utensils on a cleanable surface that can be properly washed, rinsed, and sanitized.

Dishwasher wash water temperature was measured at 109°F. Increase the water heater temperature or have the unit serviced to ensure the dishwasher reaches at least 120°F.

Dishwasher sanitizer concentration is good.

Keep the employee restroom door closed during business hours.

Grays Harbor Grocery – 1700 S Boone St. B, Aberdeen

June 12 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations & Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Eggs must be stored below ready-to-eat foods.