Elma man dies in motorcycle crash

An Elma man died in a motorcycle collision in Grays Harbor County Saturday, according to a Washington State Patrol press memo.

Nicholas D. Dillon, 29, was riding a 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on U.S. Highway 101 at state Route 107 at about 8:10 p.m. when his motorcycle left the roadway to the right and struck the guardrail, according to the memo.

The motorcycle came to rest on the right shoulder. Dillon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said Dillon was not wearing a federally compliant helmet. The cause of the collision is under investigation.