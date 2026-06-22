East Grays Harbor Fire And Rescue had a busy week

Crews have been busy over the past few days as East Grays Harbor Fire And Rescue responding to a number of calls for service, including two back-to-back residential structure fires.

On Tuesday, June 16, at approximately 10:30 p.m., East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a residential structure fire in Elma. Initial reports indicated smoke coming from the basement of the residence while occupants were still evacuating.

Engine 51 arrived on scene to find a two-story residential structure with heavy smoke showing and began initial fire attack. Upon completion of a 360-degree size-up, significant fire involvement was observed in the structure.

Mutual aid was quickly requested from both Grays Harbor Fire District 2 and Montesano Fire. After several hours of firefighting operations, the fire was brought under control. No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported. Units remained on scene well into the morning conducting fire watch to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

The following day, Wednesday, June 17, at approximately 11:40 a.m., personnel were dispatched to another residential structure fire in Elma after reports of smoke and flames coming from a garage.

Engine 51 arrived on scene and reported heavy smoke from the garage door and eaves on one side of a single-family residence. Mutual aid was again requested from Grays Harbor Fire District 2 and Montesano Fire. Working together, crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.