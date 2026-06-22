City Council meetings round-up

From reports and planning updates to ordinances and proclamations and everything in between, Grays Harbor County city councils have been busy in recent weeks.

Aberdeen

2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesday of every month

6:30 p.m at City Hall

https://www.aberdeenwa.gov/275/City-Council

• May 27 meeting

Authorized the transfer of $13,254 from the Water Fund to the Customer Assistance Program Fund.

Authorize the surplus of a 2007 Ford F150.

Approved a maintenance agreement with Stryker Medical Equipment for the Aberdeen Fire Department’s inventory of medical equipment.

Authorized the approval of recommended expenditures of Opioid Abatement Council funds for 2026.

Conducted a public hearing on the revised and extended Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan for 2027 through 2032.

Proclaimed June 2026 as “Student Recognition Month.”

Appointed Glen Ramisky and Lindzie Theurer to the Ethics Committee

• June 10 meeting

The Port of Grays Harbor presented an annual report.

City Engineer Nick Bird gave the city of Aberdeen 2026 Capital Plan Update.

Passed first reading of ordinance to amend AMC 13.64 Low-Income Senior Citizens – Rate Remission to allow qualifying low-income disabled citizens to receive a 20% discount on their utility bill.

Passed first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 13.80 of the Aberdeen Municipal Code by creating a new section authorizing the Fire Department to issue penalties to licensed care facilities that request Fire Department resources for non-emergency lift assists.

Approved the contract extension for fire suppression services between the state of Washington Department of Corrections/Stafford Creek Corrections Center and the City of Aberdeen.

Approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Aberdeen to utilize Aberdeen’s animal control shelter for the boarding of impounded and seized animals.

Approved the franchise agreement with Forged Fiber 37, LLC.

Voted to adopt the Revised and Extended Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan for the Years 2027 through 2032.

Authorized the Mayor to sign the contract between History98520, a nonprofit organization formerly known as The Friends of the Aberdeen Museum.

Cosmopolis

https://www.cosmopoliswa.gov/

Third Wednesday during the months of January through September and on the first and third Wednesdays in October, November and December. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

• May 20 meeting

Voted to approve the addition of “No Parking” signs on Bell Drive.

Approved the application to FEMA for Mill Creek Drive repairs.

• June 17 meeting

Confirmed appointment of Cal Erwin-Svoboda to Planning Commission Board.

Tabled vote on Sealink franchise agreement until July’s council meeting.

Elma

https://www.cityofelma.com/meetings

First, third, and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual

6 p.m. at City Hall

• June 1 meeting

Approved Pride Month Proclamation

Approved Downtown Stamped Concrete contract with Four Seasons Concrete Constructionfor $30,214.

Approved Downtown Streetscape Enhancement Project for $12,000.

Approved Artificial Intelligence Use Policy

• June 15 meeting

Approved YMCA Memorandum of Understanding

Approved Emergency Water Line Repair for $104,438.

Approved Wheeled Excavator Purchase for $120,253.

Approved Chamber of Commerce agreement

Approved Res #749 RCO WWRP Park Grant

A special meeting will be held on June 29 at 5:30 p.m., followed by a work session at 6 p.m.

Hoquiam

https://www.cityofhoquiam.com/page/hoquiam-city-council

2nd and 4th Monday of each month

7 p.m. at City Hall

• June 8 meeting

Adopted the comprehensive street program.

Approved the Grays Harbor Conservation District lease agreement for 523 Levee Street.

Approved an agreement with Parametrix for continuing environmental assistance to the city of Hoquiam at the Hoquiam Landfill at a cost of $11,864.

Approved agreement with AHBL for land use planning services at a cost of $11,900.

McCleary

https://www.cityofmccleary.com/meetings

Second and fourth Wednesday of each month in person and virtual

McCleary Community Center at 6:30 p.m.

• May 27 meeting

Approved a contract with Northwest Heritage Consultants to conduct a cultural resources assessment of Beerbower Park for the Beerbower Park Renovation Project.

McCleary Civic Renewal gave a presentation on events that they will be involved with this summer, such as the Bear Festival, and how they want to decorate Beerbower Park for America’s 250th.

• June 10 meeting

Approved Insight purchase order for Microsoft license renewal for $18,605

Approved JJ Keller quote for their safety training program for $3,236.

Approved Coastal Custodial janitorial contract.

Held a public hearing on the Mark Studer annexation.

Montesano

https://www.cityofmontesano.com/government/city_council.php

Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Montesano

City Hall at 7 p.m.

• May 26 meeting

First reading of Ord #1678 Amending code related to electric motorcycles.

Fire Chief David Busz introduced Alex Chamberlin, who was recently hired for the captain/paramedic position.

• June 9 meeting

Held a public hearing for the 2027 six-year Transportation Improvement Plan

Approved 2027-2029 Teamsters Local #252 Bargaining Agreement

Did a second reading of Ord. #1678 Amending Code Related to Electric Motorcycles and approved the ordinance

Approved Res. #1036 Surplus of a Yamaha golf cart and Chevrolet Impala

Approved Res. #1037 2027 six-year Transportation Improvement Plan

Oakville

https://www.oakvillecityhall.com/

Second and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual

Oakville City Hall at 6:30 p.m.

• June 8 meeting

Approved Ord. No. 646 MOX Networks Franchise Agreement.

Approved Ord. No. 647 Pass-Through Agreement.

Approved Ord. No. 648 Mayor/Council Wage Ordinance.

Approved Res. No. 451 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan.

Approved Letter of Understanding for Rapid Flashington Beacons (ADA Retrofit).

Approved Letter of Understanding for Radar Speed Feedback Signs.

Approved Customer WUE (Water Use Efficiency) Goal (Demand Side).

Ocean Shores

https://www.osgov.com/government/city_council.php Ocean Shores Convention Center Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.

• May 26 meeting

The Ocean Shores Fire Department held a promotion ceremony.

Jeni Cate was appointed to the Fresh Waterways Advisory Board and appointed Denise Schubert to the Parks Board.

City Administrator Scott Andersen provided clarification for the hunting and trapping ordinances.

Councilmembers discussed revisions to the Council Guidelines and Procedures.

• June 9 meeting

Announced 12 vacancies on the Council Ethics Violations Review Pool, four vacancies on the Radio Board, one vacancy on the Parks Board, two vacancies on the Building Code Board of Appeals, and one vacancy on the Planning Commission.

Library Director Keitha Owen and Library Board Secretary Alex Suarez presented an update on the Ocean Shores Public Library.

The Port of Grays Harbor presented its annual report.

City Administrator Scott Andersen said that pre-construction on the North Jetty is in work, mobilization of staff will start in mid-July and rock placement starting in August.

Held a special meeting to discuss the Transportation Benefit District, including the 2026 road striping and speed cushion projects. Awarded striping project contract to Specialized Pavement Marking for $33,115. Voted against awarding the speed cushion project to Puget Paving and Construction, Inc. for $81,280 by a 5-2 margin.

Passed an ordinance to repeal and replace Chapter 8.30 OSMC, titled “Short-Term Occupation Facilities Standards,” to better align with the previously adopted Chapter 246-360 WAC provisions, the Washington State Department of Health Transient Accommodations Resource Book utilized by the City, and existing City terminology.

Passed an ordinance to repeal and replace Ocean Shores Municipal Code Chapter 5.02 Relating to Business Licenses.

Awarded the Golf Course Pro Shop Merchandise and Supplies for Resale Contract to Cleveland Golf, Srixon, Skechers, and Dynamic Brands, and authorized the purchasing coordinator to negotiate and execute agreements with additional qualified vendors for the procurement of golf course merchandise, equipment, and related supplies consistent with the operational needs of the Ocean Shores Municipal Golf Course.

Westport

Westport https://www.ci.westport.wa.us/government/city_council/index.php 2nd and last Monday of each month (7 p.m.) and the 3rd Thursday of each month (1 p.m.). City Council Chambers.

• May 21 meeting

Authorized the mayor to sign the letter of support for the MARAD grant

Awarded the base bid in the amount of $615,468, with the addition of alternate option #1 NTE $642,935 to Grindline Skateparks, Inc. and authorized the mayor to execute the contract documents for construction of the Westport Skatepark.

Approved event applications for the 2026 Day of Remembrance and 2026 Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze.

• May 26 meeting

Approved the placement of Todd Meadows’ plaque on the Fishermen’s Memorial.