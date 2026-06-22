School districts offers free summer lunch program

The Hoquiam School District and the United Way of Grays Harbor have announced the free summer meal program for children 18 and under.

Lunch will be offered at the 7th Street Theatre weekdays from June 22 until July 24 from 11 to 11:20 a.m..

Starting on June 22, breakfast will be available weekdays at the Grays Harbor YMCA from 7 to 8 a.m. (until Aug. 21) and at Lincoln Elementary from 8 to 9 a.m. (until July 30)

Grab and go lunch will be available from June 22 until Aug. 21 at the following locations and times:

10:45 to 11:30 a.m. at Washington Elementary, 3003 Cherry St.

11 to 11:20 a.m. at Pacific Beach Elementary, 11 4th St.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Central Playpark, 401 H St.

11:30 a.m. to noon at Emerson Elementary, 501 W. Emerson

11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary Wood Ave.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Grays Harbor YMCA and Taholah Elementary, 142 Quinault St.

The Aberdeen School District’s free summer lunch program will run through August 28.

Lunches will be available at Aberdeen Park & Play locations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m:

Finch Playfield

North End Park

Peterson Park

Garley Park

Cosi Lions Club Park

Grab ‘N Go lunches will be available from:

11 to 11:15 a.m. at Robert Gray Elementary

11:30 to 11:45 a.m. at Stevens Elementary

12:15 to 12:30 p.m. at Central Park Elementary

Summer School Locations:

Aberdeen High School — June 11 through July 2

Breakfast 7:45 a.m. Lunch 11:15 a.m.

Harbor Learning Center

June 15 through July 2

Breakfast 8 a.m. Lunch 11:45 a.m.

Meals are available for kids 18 and under and will not be served on June 19 or July 3.