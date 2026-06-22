Artists showcase creations during Grays Harbor Open Studios Tour

This past weekend, artists took to studios and galleries (and even a bookstore) throughout Grays Harbor County, putting their works on display for the Grays Harbor Open Studios Tour (ghOST).

Some artists also opened their home studios to visitors. From McCleary to the beaches, creators of all types showed off their work and shared the stories behind it.

Artist and published author David Done, a veteran of the festival, market and bookstore circuit, posted up at Beach Bumm Arts in Ocean Shores. Done says once he found out what the ghOST tour was all about, he wanted to participate.

“[Beach Bumm Arts owners] Keith and Melissa [Tantzen] saw my work and asked me to be part of it. When I realized what it was, I said, I wanted to be part of it,” Done said. “I just put out my stuff and offer it to people, and people see that I do these things. … A lot of artists and a lot of different styles, and a lot of different things to offer, and I’m enjoying that. I think it’s got a real future, there are a lot of people interested in what we’re doing.”

Melinda Einander, the proprietor of Harbor Books in Hoquiam, hosted artist Amber Buck, who displayed and sold paintings while working on a new piece. Einander, who regularly hosts authors and artists, says residents and visitors might be surprised to know about the thriving art community in the region.

“I think the ghOST Tour is a great opportunity to support both local artists and local authors through our store, and we’re thrilled to have Amber Buck here in-store displaying artwork, but we are supportive of all the artists participating,” Einander said. “There is so much art in this area. It’s amazing to me, all the opportunities, and, yes, get out and explore, see what you’re not familiar with. You will encounter something new and beautiful, and interesting, and exciting, and support a local artist while you’re doing it.”

People taking the tour may not realize just who they have in their midst. You may be living next door to a painter or a sculptor and not even know it. Douglas Orr, who just happens to be the mayor of Aberdeen, opened his personal studio space at the Aberdeen Art Center.

“I think I have a really unique space, and we have a cool building that’s got a lot of history, and what else are you gonna do with the big, huge room like this, instead of making it into a studio?” Orr said. “[The art scene is] getting better. This studio tour is a good example of it. I think before the whole art scene was at Westport and Ocean Shores for the tourists, but we get a lot of tourists from all over the world who stop here. The art’s not crap [chuckle] … some of the artists are just world-class phenomenal artists.”

Marshelle Backes, the president of the Harbor Art Guild, served as the 2026 ghOST tour director. She says the tour helps artists develop a following and an audience.

“One of the most important things that an artist can do is create a following of enthusiasts. The way you do that is you get out there, and you get seen, you get your work seen, you talk to people, you teach them about your things that you’re interested in, Backes said. “In a forum like this, when there are a lot of us doing all the same thing on one day, it brings more people out to engage with the public. And then when an artist has a following, every time they produce another piece of art, they’ve got an audience that’s waiting to see what they’re doing.”

Backes added that she hopes that people will visit art venues more often and participate by taking classes and getting involved.

“I think people would be delighted if they knew what a huge creative community we have here and extremely talented people,” Backes said. I would just invite people to come to things like the free First Friday Art Walk here at the Aberdeen Art Center, and to the Gallery of Ocean Shores and the South Beach Artists Association, and just check out what people are doing and see what’s going on around the Harbor. A lot of these galleries and these businesses offer classes for beginners to come in and find out where our art heart lies.”