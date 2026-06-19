Aberdeen police arrest 2 for internet crimes against children

Detectives with the Aberdeen Police Department arrested two 33-year-old men, Forrest Cook and Jerrod Clinton, on the morning of Thursday, June 11, in connection with an ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. Detectives also served search warrants at two residences as part of the operation.

The investigation began after the Aberdeen Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding suspected online material involving the possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct within the city of Aberdeen.

Through an extensive investigation, detectives identified two suspects and developed probable cause for their arrests. Following the arrests, investigators executed search warrants at the suspects’ residences.

Both subjects were booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail on multiple charges, including Possession of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Material, Dealing in Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Material, Indecent Liberties and Voyeurism.

The Aberdeen Police Department was assisted by detectives from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, the Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force, Montesano Police Department and the Vancouver Police Department. The Vancouver Police Department also provided support with an electronic detection K9.

This is an ongoing investigation. Cook and Clinton are being held on $500,000 bail each.