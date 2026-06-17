WDFW: Beat the rush and complete hunter education now

The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is urging prospective new hunters to complete hunter education this summer so they are ready to participate in upcoming seasons.

“The summer is a great time for prospective new hunters to take their required hunter education course so they’re ready to go hunting this fall. Our volunteer instructors offer many classes across the state during the summer,” said Dave Whipple, WDFW hunter education section manager, in a recent news release. “There can be limited availability for fall hunter education classes, so getting your required coursework done early helps set you up for success when the fall seasons get here.”

Per Washington state law, anyone born after Jan. 1, 1972, must complete a hunter education course before buying a hunting license. To complete the hunter education requirement, students can choose to take either a traditional classroom or hybrid course.

The traditional classroom course is a multi-session, instructor-led training with an average of 15 hours of instruction. WDFW recommends the traditional course for students under age 12 and any student seeking a valuable classroom experience.

WDFW’s hybrid course consists of a self-paced, online class followed by an in-person field skills evaluation. The online portion of the course is provided by hunter-ed.com and costs $24.95.

Students complete the field skills evaluation after successful completion of the online course.

During the field skills evaluation, students review material, take a quiz on the online class content, and receive hands-on training and evaluation by certified instructors.

The hybrid course is appropriate for any student who prefers online course content, the news release stated.

“No matter which course type the student chooses, hunter education will teach them safe firearm handling, hunting safety, basic wildlife conservation principles, hunting ethics, and more,” Whipple said. “These courses are proven to decrease hunting incidents and enhance safe hunting activities while teaching students important principles of wildlife management.”

If prospective hunters want to try hunting with an eligible licensed hunter before completing a hunter education course themselves, they can apply for a hunter education deferral. The deferral option is available once in a lifetime to hunters age 10 and older.

Learn more online at https://tinyurl.com/5fhpdtnu.

To learn about hunter education requirements and find an upcoming course, visit the WDFW hunter education webpage at https://tinyurl.com/5xwrjrju.