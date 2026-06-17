Rock the Shores Music Festival to benefit Ocean Shores Food Bank

Blues Remedy is one of the bands that will play Rock the Shores in Ocean Shores on July 1.

Music, community and giving back will come together on Wednesday, July 1, when the Ocean Shores Lions Club hosts Rock the Shores, a summer music festival benefiting the Ocean Shores Food Bank, at the Ocean Shores Lions Club.

The event, presented by North Beach Independent Media, will run from noon to 6 p.m. and is free for the public to attend.

Designed as a fun-filled day for all ages, Rock the Shores will feature live performances by Scott Malone, Bill Leach, Blues Remedy and Bill Seaman. Guests can also enjoy food trucks, a beer garden, and a silent auction while spending a summer afternoon with friends, family, and neighbors.

While the music and festivities promise plenty of entertainment, the event’s true purpose is supporting the Ocean Shores Food Bank, which serves local residents facing food insecurity. Community fundraisers such as Rock the Shores help ensure the Food Bank can continue providing essential assistance to individuals, families, seniors, and others in need throughout the year.

“The Ocean Shores community has always been incredibly generous,” said food bank representatives. “Events like Rock the Shores not only raise important funds, but they also bring people together around a shared commitment to helping our neighbors.”

The Ocean Shores Food Bank relies on donations, volunteers, and community partnerships to meet the increasing need for food assistance. Every dollar raised through events such as Rock the Shores helps stock shelves, purchase fresh food, and support programs that serve hundreds of local residents.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring beach blankets and lawn chairs, settle in for an afternoon of live music, and enjoy the opportunity to support a meaningful cause. The event will be held rain or shine at the Ocean Shores Lions Club.

As summer begins in North Beach, Rock the Shores offers a chance to celebrate community, enjoy local talent, and make a positive impact on the lives of neighbors who depend on the Ocean Shores Food Bank.

For those looking for a great way to spend a summer afternoon while supporting a worthy cause, Rock the Shores promises six hours of music, fun, and community spirit — all for the benefit of the Ocean Shores Food Bank.