Grays Harbor Open Studios Tour will wow art aficionados this weekend
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, June 17, 2026
The Grays Harbor Open Studios Tour (ghOST) returns Saturday and Sunday, June 20–21 for a vibrant, countywide celebration of creativity.
This free, self-guided tour invites the public to explore working studios and galleries across Grays Harbor, meet local artists, watch live demonstrations, and even roll up their sleeves to create and take home their own masterpieces.
Art lovers can follow the tour map throughout the weekend, discovering painters, sculptors, ceramicists, jewelers, photographers and more in their creative spaces. From hands-on activities to behind-the-scenes insights into artistic techniques, ghOST offers an immersive experience for collectors, families, and curious creatives alike.
This year’s tour launches in conjunction with Kurt Cobain Day on June 20 and continues through World Music Day on June 21, creating a dynamic two-day celebration of both visual art and live music.
Fans of music and art alike will enjoy a fascinating, fun-filled weekend that showcases the cultural heartbeat of Grays Harbor. Whether you’re discovering a new favorite artist, watching a live demo, or celebrating the creative legacy that has shaped the Harbor, ghOST 2026 promises inspiration around every corner.
To learn more about this year’s ghOST project, participating artists, and tour details, visit ghostproject.art. Come explore. Come create. Come celebrate the art of Grays Harbor.
The studios are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
ARTISTS
Aberdeen:
Arlene Eubanks – Aberdeen Art Center
Carole Cohen – Home Studio
Douglas Orr – Home Studio
Jeff Damasiewicz – Studio
Marshelle Backes – Aberdeen Art Center
Pam Heward – Home Studio
Rich O’Donnell – Artlayne Studios
Teresa O’Donnell – Artlayne Studios
Cosmopolis:
Brenda Peterson – Harbor Rose Gallery
Hoquiam:
Amber Buck – Harbor Books
Carrie Larson at Rose Center
Vada Kohn at Rose Center
Rick Woods – Home Studio
McCleary:
Lisa Becker – Home Studio
Montesano:
Margaret Lemke – Home Studio
Westport:
Wendy Ryan – South Beach Arts Association
Suzan Campbell – South Beach Arts Association
Ocean Shores:
Saturday only – Carole Deutch
David Done – Beach Bumms Arts
Rosemarie Glaser – Driftwood Studio
Various Artists – The Gallery of Ocean Shores
GALLERIES
Aberdeen:
Alder Grove Gallery
Mother Crow’s Gallery
Rediviva
Cosmopolis:
Harbor Rose Gallery
Hoquiam:
Grays Harbor Potters Guild
Harbor Books
Rose Center
Montesano:
Whisperwood Custom Framing and Gallery
Westport:
South Beach Arts Association
Ocean Shores
The Gallery of Ocean Shores
Beach Bumms Arts