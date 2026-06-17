Grays Harbor Open Studios Tour will wow art aficionados this weekend

A potter uses the space at the Grays Harbor Potters Guild in Hoquiam.

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South Beach Arts Association gallery is always changing as pieces are sold and new ones created.

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The Grays Harbor Open Studios Tour (ghOST) returns Saturday and Sunday, June 20–21 for a vibrant, countywide celebration of creativity.

This free, self-guided tour invites the public to explore working studios and galleries across Grays Harbor, meet local artists, watch live demonstrations, and even roll up their sleeves to create and take home their own masterpieces.

Art lovers can follow the tour map throughout the weekend, discovering painters, sculptors, ceramicists, jewelers, photographers and more in their creative spaces. From hands-on activities to behind-the-scenes insights into artistic techniques, ghOST offers an immersive experience for collectors, families, and curious creatives alike.

This year’s tour launches in conjunction with Kurt Cobain Day on June 20 and continues through World Music Day on June 21, creating a dynamic two-day celebration of both visual art and live music.

Fans of music and art alike will enjoy a fascinating, fun-filled weekend that showcases the cultural heartbeat of Grays Harbor. Whether you’re discovering a new favorite artist, watching a live demo, or celebrating the creative legacy that has shaped the Harbor, ghOST 2026 promises inspiration around every corner.

To learn more about this year’s ghOST project, participating artists, and tour details, visit ghostproject.art. Come explore. Come create. Come celebrate the art of Grays Harbor.

The studios are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

ARTISTS

Aberdeen:

Arlene Eubanks – Aberdeen Art Center

Carole Cohen – Home Studio

Douglas Orr – Home Studio

Jeff Damasiewicz – Studio

Marshelle Backes – Aberdeen Art Center

Pam Heward – Home Studio

Rich O’Donnell – Artlayne Studios

Teresa O’Donnell – Artlayne Studios

Cosmopolis:

Brenda Peterson – Harbor Rose Gallery

Hoquiam:

Amber Buck – Harbor Books

Carrie Larson at Rose Center

Vada Kohn at Rose Center

Rick Woods – Home Studio

McCleary:

Lisa Becker – Home Studio

Montesano:

Margaret Lemke – Home Studio

Westport:

Wendy Ryan – South Beach Arts Association

Suzan Campbell – South Beach Arts Association

Ocean Shores:

Saturday only – Carole Deutch

David Done – Beach Bumms Arts

Rosemarie Glaser – Driftwood Studio

Various Artists – The Gallery of Ocean Shores

GALLERIES

Aberdeen:

Alder Grove Gallery

Mother Crow’s Gallery

Rediviva

Cosmopolis:

Harbor Rose Gallery

Hoquiam:

Grays Harbor Potters Guild

Harbor Books

Rose Center

Montesano:

Whisperwood Custom Framing and Gallery

Westport:

South Beach Arts Association

Ocean Shores

The Gallery of Ocean Shores

Beach Bumms Arts