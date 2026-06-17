Aberdeen Police arrests driver for DUI twice within hours

Last Friday at approximately 7:42 p.m., an Aberdeen Police officer was in the middle of a traffic stop on Sumner Avenue when a 2016 Ford Edge failed to slow down or move over for an emergency vehicle as required by law.

The vehicle was stopped in the 2500 block of Sumner Avenue. Upon contacting the driver, the officer, who has specialized training as a Drug Recognition Expert, detected the odor of intoxicants coming from inside the vehicle. The 25-year-old female driver, a resident of Lakebay admitted to consuming alcohol and smoking cannabis.

The driver agreed to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which she failed. She was subsequently arrested for Driving Under the Influence and transported to the Aberdeen City Jail. A search warrant was obtained for a blood sample, which was collected. Following the blood draw, the driver was booked into jail and later released to a sober, responsible adult.

The individual who took custody of the driver was informed of the reason for her arrest and agreed not to allow her to operate a motor vehicle. The individual also agreed to provide necessary transportation and ensure her well-being.

After her release, however, the individual drove the driver back to her vehicle. The driver then drove off westbound on Sumner Avenue. The same officer observed the vehicle with the same female whom he had just arrested for Driving Under the Influence. The officer conducted a second traffic stop after a short distance at approximately 1:11 a.m. Saturday morning after observing driving consistent with someone who was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

When questioned about driving after being released from custody, the driver stated that she needed to get to her vacation destination.

The driver again agreed to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and failed again. She was arrested for Driving Under the Influence a second time and transported to the Aberdeen City Jail. A second search warrant was obtained for a blood sample. Following the blood draw, she was booked into the Aberdeen City Jail.