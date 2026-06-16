Spooner Berry Stand opens up for the freshest of strawberries

The Spooner Berry stand has now opened up its shop in the parking lot next to Tractor Supply.

It’s strawberry time and you can pick up a pint, a couple of pints or a flat or two at the local Spooner Berry stand.

According to their website, “We pick only what we can sell for that day, assuring you fresh picked berries daily. We’ve been in business since 1982. We love seeing the happy faces, when (customers) take our berries home to enjoy.”

The local stand is located along East Wishkah in the Tractor Supply parking lot, across the street from Starbucks. Most days they open at 9 a.m., but the supply sells out quickly so get their early.

And be prepared to enjoy other sweet treat this summer with raspberries and marionberries due in July, and blueberries arriving in August.