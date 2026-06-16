Scammers renew Grays Harbor PUD power shutoff threats

Scammers are renewing their phone calls to Grays Harbor PUD customers, threatening to shut off power if payment is not made on accounts they claim are overdue.

Over the last few days, the PUD has been notified by multiple customers that they had been contacted by phone and that in some cases, the incoming calls appear to be from the utility.

“We’ve heard from a number of customers, who are calling to check their accounts, because they have been told the PUD is about to shut off their power,” said Customer Service Supervisor Megan Warner. “The bad news is that scam calls have started up again. The good news is that customers are doing the right thing and calling to check their accounts. These scams only work when you send money or volunteer your personal information.”

Recipients of such fraudulent phone calls should under no circumstances agree to send money or give bank account, credit card or other personal information. Rather, customers are advised to immediately contact PUD Customer Service at 360-532-4220 to verify the claim.