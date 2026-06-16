Safety primer aims to keep you from harm

With temperatures finally warming up many are heading to the beaches, lakes and rivers scattered throughout Grays Harbor. Before you go out and hit the waves, take a step back and focus on safety. For example, area beaches do not have a dedicated surf rescue team.

Grays Harbor Scanner recently posted this handy summer safety primer on its Facebook page. If you are not familiar, Grays Harbor scanner provides an informational service for incidents and notices for things happening in Grays Harbor County.

With summer here many families will be heading outdoors to enjoy everything Grays Harbor County has to offer. Whether you’re visiting the coast, floating a river, fishing, boating, or hiking in the Olympics, take a moment to think about safety before you go.

A few important things to remember:

Our beaches do not have a dedicated surf rescue team.

If you find yourself in trouble in the surf, help may not be immediate. In many cases, rescue efforts rely on the U.S. Coast Guard, which can have response times of 15 minutes or longer depending on your location. Helicopter response times can be even longer.

There are no dedicated swift-water rescue teams stationed in Grays Harbor County.

If someone is swept away in a river, rescue resources may need to be brought in from elsewhere. Time matters, and every minute counts during a water emergency.

Emergency responders may be farther away than you think.

Many popular recreation areas have extended response times. Locations such as Wynoochee Dam, portions of Capitol Forest, Failor Lake, and other remote areas can be 20–30 minutes or more from advanced medical care and emergency resources.

Emergency responders: A lot of our fire and rescue responders are volunteers; they are not just sitting in stations waiting for the call.

Cell phone coverage is unreliable in many outdoor recreation areas.

Large portions of the Olympic Peninsula, river valleys, forests, and backcountry areas have limited or no service. Don’t assume you’ll be able to call 911 when you need it.

If you’re hiking in the Olympics, rescue can take hours.

Search and rescue operations often involve volunteers, specialized teams, and sometimes helicopters. Weather, terrain, and location can significantly impact how quickly help can reach you.

Before you go:

Wear a life jacket whenever you’re on or near the water.

Tell someone where you’re going and when you plan to return.

Carry a well-stocked first aid kit.

Bring extra drinking water.

Pack for changing weather conditions.

Keep a charged phone and consider a backup battery.

Know your limits and don’t take unnecessary risks.

We want everyone to enjoy a fun and memorable holiday weekend — and make it home safely afterward. Have fun, be prepared, and stay safe, Grays Harbor.