Harbor Blooms and Marni’s Petal Pushers open in new location

The combination of Harbor Blooms and Marni’s Petal Pushers in one space creates a large selection of Floral and Gifts in downtown Aberdeen.

Kelsey Madison cuts the Greater Grays Harbor ceremonial ribbon at the Harbor Blooms and Marni’s Petal Pushers opening Friday. To her right is Larry Burgher, Tanya Madison and her grandmother, Aletha Riedesel (seated), Trish Paul-Whorton from Alpha Media, and Loretta Thomas. To Madison’s left is Marni Sandifur and daughter Sonya Oliver, Janae Villa-Miranda from Jodesha Broadcasting and Brooke Chapman from The Daily World.

Harbor Blooms and Marni’s Petal Pushers held their Grand Opening at their new shared location at 400 E. Wishkah St. in Aberdeen on Friday after a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. Thursday afternoon.

Larry Burgher, Loretta Thomas and Kelsey Norbell from the Greater Grays Harbor Ambassador team introduced the combined members of the new joint location and cut the ceremonial ribbon.

The joining of two popular Grays Harbor flower shops is not as peculiar as one might think. It will be a family affair at their new location. Marni Sandifur recently closed her Montesano location and joined her daughter Tanya Madison, owner of Harbor Blooms formerly on Heron Street, in the old ColorTyme building. It took several months for both to coordinate the hefty task of preparing the new space and moving their businesses into one site while both flower shops stayed open during the process.

Sandifur and Madison began looking for a joint location last fall and after a few months of searching and negotiating they landed in the former ColorTyme space.

“With our business and family dynamics always overlapping anyway, it seemed like the right time to be together in a large single space,” said Madison. “The biggest hang-up in the two moves was getting the walk-in cooler here.”

Harbor Blooms’ 20-foot walk-in cooler, a critical item for their businesses, proved to be a thorn in their sides.

“We always try Grays Harbor first, but unfortunately no one here said they could get it out from there and over here. Thankfully, Sunset Air in Lacey was able to make it happen,” she said.

The mother and daughter duo both agree the favorite aspect of their new location is “space and our own parking lot” since both were at a premium before the move.

The old ColorTyme locale boasts nearly 6,000 square feet with plenty of off-street parking available. The extra space will allow them to look into offering various classes to the public in the future. They believe when they get the Wishkah Street signage finished they will finally feel settled.

Kelsey Madison, Tanya’s daughter and employee, has led specific classes and hopes to add saltwater taffy to the shop’s offerings. Possible classes are wreath decorating, bouquets, centerpieces and holiday themed items.

“We are super excited about the possibilities of what we can do from here,” she said.

Their new location is open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Sunday. Deliveries can be made throughout all of Grays Harbor.

Customers may use the same contact information and websites as before for each store. Harbor Blooms Floral & Gift 360-532-0300 and harborblooms.com or Marni’s Petal Pushers Floral and Gift 360-249-8382 and marnispetalpushers.com for orders or information.