Aberdeen Police Department uses drone technology to locate, rescue two

On Monday at approximately 9:50 a.m., Aberdeen Police officers were dispatched to assist two individuals who got lost while mushroom hunting in a wooded area near the 1100 block of Basich Boulevard.

The female caller reported that she and her friend had been dropped off at the location and had been in the woods since approximately 4 a.m. She stated they were running low on water, becoming overheated, and were unable to find their way out of the area.

Grays Harbor 911 was able to provide officers with a general location from which the 911 call originated. Officers also contacted the female by phone, and she was able to locate a small clearing approximately one-half mile from Basich Boulevard.

An Aberdeen Police Department drone operator deployed a drone to the area and successfully located the female. Using an off-road vehicle, officers traveled through dense underbrush and were able to reach the lost individuals. Both were safely transported out of the woods and evaluated by medics from the Aberdeen Fire Department.

During the subsequent investigation, officers located a vehicle concealed in the woods that was registered to one of the subjects. It was determined that the individuals had driven around posted “No Trespassing” signs to access the area and hide the vehicle. A 41-year-old Aberdeen resident and a 29-year-old Hoquiam resident were issued citations for trespassing and released at the scene.