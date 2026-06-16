Aberdeen Police arrest burglary suspect following standoff

Just before 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aberdeen Police officers were dispatched to a reported burglary at CMA Towing, located at 1901 Westport Road.

Upon arrival, officers contacted the business owner, who reported that a female suspect had forced entry through the property’s gate, broken a window of a vehicle, and entered the vehicle. When confronted by the owner, the suspect exited the vehicle, pushed the owner, and fled the scene on foot.

An officer later observed the suspect, identified as a 27-year-old Florida resident, walking along a tree line near Westport Road. Officers subsequently found her standing in approximately two-and-a-half feet of water in a roadside ditch.

During the encounter, the suspect held a pair of scissors to her neck and was observed dragging the blade across her neck, arm, wrist and tongue. The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist and provided a trained crisis negotiator.

While officers attempted to communicate with the suspect, she removed a metal strap from her purse, wrapped it around her neck, and placed the opposite end over a tree branch. While doing so, she placed the scissors back into her purse.

Officers entered the water and, following a brief struggle, safely took the suspect into custody.

Personnel from the Aberdeen Fire Department responded to the scene and evaluated the suspect before she was transported to Harbor Regional Hospital for medical treatment. After being medically cleared and released, the suspect was booked into the Aberdeen City Jail on charges of burglary, assault, resisting arrest, and several additional charges.