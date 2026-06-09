Sports Briefs for Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Wishkah hosts Football Jamboree

Wishkah Valley High School will host a Football Jamboree at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The Loggers will host the Mary M. Knight Owls and the Lake Quinault Elks at the event, with concessions available.

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Monte boys hoops hosting July 4 Fun Run

The Montesano High School boys basketball team is hosting a Fourth of July Fun Run starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 4 at the Montesano High School parking lot.

For more information, email sfarmer@monteschools.org or call 360-780-0310.

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Free youth football camp July 12

Grays Harbor Youth Athletics is hosting a youth football camp on July 12.

The camp is free to all youth grades 7-12 and will feature former Aberdeen High School standout and NFL star Mark Bruener as well as former NFL strength and conditioning coach Dana Leduc.

For more information or to sign up, visit the Grays Harbor Youth Athletics Facebook page.