Ocean Shores Flag Day Parade thrills spectators

The 2026 Ocean Shores Flag Day Parade took place Saturday, the day before Flag Day, but no matter. There was plenty of patriotism and American pride on display as the nearly 90-minute procession thrilled spectators lining Point Brown Avenue and Chance A La Mer. This year’s parade took on extra meaning as America celebrates the 250th anniversary of its founding.

The Ocean Shores Police Department got the festivities rolling, and the Ocean Shores Fire Department brought up the rear of the parade. The parade featured classic cars and car clubs, political organizations and candidates, marching bands, beauty queens, floats, dance troupes, pirates, military veterans groups and more. Numerous parade participants tossed candy and party favors to the folks lining the streets. Performers travelled from as far as Seattle and Bellevue to participate in one of Ocean Shores signature annual events.

The day concluded with a flag retirement ceremony at the Ocean Shores Elks Lodge. See more photos on page A7.