News briefs

Grays Harbor Fire District 2 has a new Brush 211, which was made possible by a Washington State Department of Natural Resources grant and district funds.

McCleary Fire Department to conduct live fire training

On Saturday, June 20, McCleary Fire Department will conduct live fire training at a residence on the corner of S Main and W Hemlock streets. This is a planned training exercise designed to give volunteers valuable experience in a controlled environment, and there will be smoke, flames, fire engines and firefighters working in the area throughout the day. Community members are asked to avoid the immediate area and give crews plenty of room to work.

Emergency 911-only phones available in Grays Harbor Fire District 2 service area

Because cell phone reception can be limited in some parts of the District, particularly in more rural and remote areas, emergency 911-only phones have been installed at the Wynoochee Valley Station and Brady Station. These emergency phones help ensure that residents, visitors, hikers, campers and travelers have a reliable way to request assistance during an emergency.

These phones are clearly marked and mounted on the exterior of the buildings, allowing anyone in the area to quickly contact emergency services when needed. If you are in the Wynoochee Valley or Brady area and need emergency help but are unable to call 911 from your cell phone, these phones are available for your use.

Grays Harbor Fire District 2 has new Brush 211

Grays Harbor Fire District 2 is proud to announce the arrival of the new Brush 211. The brush bed was procured through a Washington State Department of Natural Resources grant, and the used chassis was purchased with department funds. This addition allows them to place a brush truck at each fire station, improving the District’s ability to respond to wildland fires and other emergencies throughout our community.

A special thank you goes to FF/EMT-IV Casey Hogarty, the District’s mechanic, who dedicated countless hours to assembling, outfitting and placing the truck into service. His hard work and expertise were instrumental in turning this project from a concept into a fully operational apparatus ready to serve the community.

Thank you to Washington State Department of Natural Resources for helping make this project possible and to Larsen Sign Company for the graphics and finishing touches.

Street construction underway in Elma

The City of Elma Public Works Department and Contractor, Russ Construction LLC, has closed N F Street from Young Street to Oakhurst Drive to complete the N F Street Improvement and Water Line Replacement Project.

Construction is expected to last through the middle of August. The roadway will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project. Residences and business requiring access from F Street will have access. A detour will be in place and access to Oakhurst Drive will be limited to Menzo-Haverly Drive. Traffic is advised to use alternate routes to minimize congestion during active work.

Work will consist of a water line replacement, paving the roadway, installation of new sidewalk, curb, gutter, ADA ramps, storm drainage and striping. For additional information, contact Public Works Director Rick Eaton at 360-482-2212 or reaton@cityofelma.com.

Aberdeen Fire personnel deployed to Eastern Washington wildfire

Aberdeen Captain Lorenzo “Bobby” Ontiveros and Engineer John Van Syckle are currently deployed to the Highway 730 Fire near Walla Walla, joining firefighters from across Washington state.

Many of the firefighters assigned to this incident are from Grays Harbor County.

The Highway 730 Fire is currently estimated at 3,624 acres and continues to require significant firefighting resources.