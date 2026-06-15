From bands to solo artists — plenty of live music on tap

Grays Harbor College Steel Drums will perform at the Bishop Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, June 18, starting at 1 p.m.

Shaun Beebe

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

GHC Steel Drums – Spring Performance

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Thursday, June 18 at 1 p.m.

Founded in 2017 by Dr. William Dyer, the ensemble is made up of GHC students, faculty, staff, and community members. They perform steel drum music ranging from calypso to reggae, rock, pop, and seasonal favorites. Admission is Free.

GHC Jazz Choir and Jazz Band – Spring Performance

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Thursday, June 18 at 7 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of lively music with the GHC Music Department, Jazz Band, and Jazz Choir, under the direction of Dr. William Dyer and Kari Hasbrouck. General Admission $5. GHC Students Free

Cronin Tierney

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

June 19-20

Cookin’ The Blues with Kim Archer

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores

June 19-20

Live Music at Messy Jessy’s in Aberdeen

Saturday, June 20 at 9 p.m. 21+

Featuring Heart Shaped Box, Of Lioness and Mad Mountain

Kevin Case at the Elderberry Lane Block Party

Saturday, June 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Oyhut — Elderberry Lane

Jon Reynolds

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant and Sports Bar in Montesano

Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m.

Nick Mardon Trio

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

Friday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Blues-driven rock influenced by the spirit of ’60s and ’70s guitar legends with a modern alternative edge and soulful melodies.

Rowdy Ryan Baker and the Whiskey Bandits

Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze in Westport

June 26 at 6 p.m.

Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze Live Music

June 26-28

Coming Up Threes

The Sirens of Circe

First Bike Night at Saltwater Saloon

Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze weekend

Live Music from 7 to 11 p.m.

2858 S. Forrest Street in Westport

Deerswerver

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

June 26-27

That Irish Guy

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

June 26-27

Sand and Sawdust Festival

Ocean Shores

Friday, June 26

Deerswerver at 11 a.m.

WA Old Time Fiddlers at 2 p.m.

Shades of Gray at 3 p.m

Saturday, June 27

Deerswerver at 11 a.m.

WA Old Time Fiddlers at 2 p.m.

Leo Sunshine at 3 p.m.

Sundance at 7 p.m.

Hoquiam Hullabaloo

Opening acts for Red, White and Bruised pro wrestling event

Saturday, June 27 at Olympic Stadium

Cosmic Droptines, YVNG VXN, Clear Nothing and Jonas Allen

DRC’s Restorative Summer Bash!

Saturday, June 27 at noon

Events on Emerson

212 4th Street in Hoquiam

Featuring live music by The Jacked Lords

Get tickets by June 26 here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drcs-restorative-summer-bash-tickets-1988656483074?aff=oddtdtcreator

Department of Washington American Legion Band free concert

Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m.

Raymond Theatre

323 Third St. in Raymond

Rock the Shores Music Festival

Wednesday, July 1 from noon to 6 p.m.

Ocean Shores Lions Club

Featuring Scott Malone, Bill Leach and Blues Remedy

Here Comes the Boom!

July 3-5

Ocean Shores Lions Club

Live music

90s Rewind

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

Friday, July 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

A high-energy tribute band celebrating the best of ’90s pop and alternative rock, featuring crowd-favorite hits that defined the decade.

Red, White and Boom

Downtown Aberdeen

Saturday, July 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Featuring One-Man-Band Eric Haines