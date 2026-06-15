From bands to solo artists — plenty of live music on tap
Published 1:30 am Monday, June 15, 2026
Shaun Beebe
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
GHC Steel Drums – Spring Performance
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Thursday, June 18 at 1 p.m.
Founded in 2017 by Dr. William Dyer, the ensemble is made up of GHC students, faculty, staff, and community members. They perform steel drum music ranging from calypso to reggae, rock, pop, and seasonal favorites. Admission is Free.
GHC Jazz Choir and Jazz Band – Spring Performance
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Thursday, June 18 at 7 p.m.
Enjoy an evening of lively music with the GHC Music Department, Jazz Band, and Jazz Choir, under the direction of Dr. William Dyer and Kari Hasbrouck. General Admission $5. GHC Students Free
Cronin Tierney
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
June 19-20
Cookin’ The Blues with Kim Archer
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores
June 19-20
Live Music at Messy Jessy’s in Aberdeen
Saturday, June 20 at 9 p.m. 21+
Featuring Heart Shaped Box, Of Lioness and Mad Mountain
Kevin Case at the Elderberry Lane Block Party
Saturday, June 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Oyhut — Elderberry Lane
Jon Reynolds
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant and Sports Bar in Montesano
Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m.
Nick Mardon Trio
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
Friday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m.
Blues-driven rock influenced by the spirit of ’60s and ’70s guitar legends with a modern alternative edge and soulful melodies.
Rowdy Ryan Baker and the Whiskey Bandits
Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze in Westport
June 26 at 6 p.m.
Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze Live Music
June 26-28
Coming Up Threes
The Sirens of Circe
First Bike Night at Saltwater Saloon
Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze weekend
Live Music from 7 to 11 p.m.
2858 S. Forrest Street in Westport
Deerswerver
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
June 26-27
That Irish Guy
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
June 26-27
Sand and Sawdust Festival
Ocean Shores
Friday, June 26
Deerswerver at 11 a.m.
WA Old Time Fiddlers at 2 p.m.
Shades of Gray at 3 p.m
Saturday, June 27
Deerswerver at 11 a.m.
WA Old Time Fiddlers at 2 p.m.
Leo Sunshine at 3 p.m.
Sundance at 7 p.m.
Hoquiam Hullabaloo
Opening acts for Red, White and Bruised pro wrestling event
Saturday, June 27 at Olympic Stadium
Cosmic Droptines, YVNG VXN, Clear Nothing and Jonas Allen
DRC’s Restorative Summer Bash!
Saturday, June 27 at noon
Events on Emerson
212 4th Street in Hoquiam
Featuring live music by The Jacked Lords
Get tickets by June 26 here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drcs-restorative-summer-bash-tickets-1988656483074?aff=oddtdtcreator
Department of Washington American Legion Band free concert
Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m.
Raymond Theatre
323 Third St. in Raymond
Rock the Shores Music Festival
Wednesday, July 1 from noon to 6 p.m.
Ocean Shores Lions Club
Featuring Scott Malone, Bill Leach and Blues Remedy
Here Comes the Boom!
July 3-5
Ocean Shores Lions Club
Live music
90s Rewind
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
Friday, July 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
A high-energy tribute band celebrating the best of ’90s pop and alternative rock, featuring crowd-favorite hits that defined the decade.
Red, White and Boom
Downtown Aberdeen
Saturday, July 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Featuring One-Man-Band Eric Haines